Gary Player's son Marc leads outrage over golf legend accepting Trump's Medal of Freedom

First it was Mamelodi Sundowns billionaire boss Patrice Motsepe who was widely criticised on the continent for his comment that Africa "loved" the controversial, soon-to-be-deposed United States president, Donald Trump.

Now, it is legendary, 85-year-old South African golfer Gary Player who has become the subject of widespread outrage over his acceptance of the Presidential Medal of Freedom from the seemingly unbalanced political hothead with a penchant for lying and racist outbursts.

And remarkably, it is Player's own son, Marc, who is leading the attack on the nine-times major champion, describing his father's acceptance of Trump's medal as "unacceptable" and "a shame."

"I implored my father not to accept the medal," revealed Marc Player, "but my pleas, particularly after Trump's role in the horrific invasion of the US Congress Building, went unheeded."

Fueling the criticism was the comment of one political spokesman that it was simply a case of "one racist accepting a medal from another" - referring to Player's close relationship with members of the government during the shameful apartheid era.

Also, while the 74-year-old Trump is something of a golf fanatic, regularly venturing onto the fairways even to the cost of his presidential commitments, American golf authorities are now distancing themselves from someone who is the owner of a number of golf courses himself.

And it is pertinent that USA sports greats have also now rejected receiving Trump's medal after the shameful Congress attack in Washington.

Meanwhile, while the amiable Motsepe has apologised for taking it on himself to express the view he made on behalf of Africa as a whole, he has still to openly reverse his impression of the paradoxical president.

Requests this week for Motsepe's current impression of Trump and the behaviour that has precipitated a second impeachment charge of the President, have thus far gone unanswered.

I really wish my father would have simply & politely declined this “award” at this time, from this man. Tone deaf. In denial. Wrong! — Marc Player (@Marc_Player) January 7, 2021