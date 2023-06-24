8m ago

Share

South Africa's Lee-Anne Pace still in contention after second round of Women's PGA Championship

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Lee-Anne Pace (Getty)
Lee-Anne Pace (Getty)


  • South African golfer Lee-Anne Pace fired a 72 in the second round of the Women's PGA championship.
  • She is tied for fifth place, two shots off leader Leona Maguire of Ireland.
  • Maguire fired 68, with three birdies on her last four holes securing her the lead at the half-way point of the tournament.  

South African golfer Lee-Anne Pace was in third place after the second round of the Women's PGA Championship as Ireland's Leona Maguire birdied three of her last four holes to lead the field.

Maguire, who started the day three behind Pace, who led after round one, shook off a slow start that saw her par her first five holes before a bogey at the 15th.

She responded with a birdie at the 17th and grabbed another at the fourth before a bogey at the fifth.

Then she cantered home with birdies at the sixth, seventh and ninth to card a three-under 68.

Her five-under total of 137 put her one clear of a group of three on 138: England's Mel Reid, Norway's Celine Borge and China's Lin Xiyu.

Pace is one shot further back on 139 after she posted a two-over 73. 

"Really happy with how I played today," Maguire said. "Weather was a little bit trickier today, especially on the back nine when that rain came in.

"Didn't really hole any putts on the front side, but nice to get those three birdies coming in," added Maguire, who said a solid hybrid into the ninth gave her a comfortable seven-footer uphill putt to finish.

Maguire arrived in Springfield, New Jersey, riding the momentum of her second LPGA title at the Meijer Classic on Sunday.

Chasing a first major, however, requires a different mindset, she said.

"This is uncharted territory for me. Whatever happens this week, I'm sure I'll learn a lot and just sort of taking it one day at a time," she said.

"I think this golf course demands that. I think you can't think more than one shot ahead, let alone a hole or a round ahead."

Maguire's European Solheim Cup teammate Reid was delighted to hit 18 greens in regulation on what she called a "beast of a golf course."

"The rough is really obviously thick," Reid said. "It's obviously a bit wet. I feel like that's OK for me because I'm one of the stronger players. I'm not really too scared about hitting it in the rough, so I feel like it's kind of freed my driver up."

Lin said she found the conditions even more challenging than Thursday's. She offset an opening bogey at the 10th with a birdie at 11 and followed a bogey at 15 with an eagle at the 18th.

"I've been trying to stay patient," Lin said. "I didn't really get angry with any of the bogeys I made, but then 18th hole, I finally hit the fairway, so I was like, there's a good chance, and I hit that really good three-wood in the rain, and then it went up to like maybe 12-footer. When I made the putt, I was pretty pumped."

Leading second-round scores on Friday in the Women's PGA Championship at Baltusrol in Springfield, New Jersey (USA unless noted, par-71):

137 - Leona Maguire (IRL) 69-68

138 - Mel Reid (ENG) 71-67, Celine Borge (NOR) 69-69, Lin Xiyu (CHN) 67-71

139 - Minjee Lee (AUS) 72-67, Lee-Anne Pace (RSA) 66-73

140 - Yin Ruoning 67-73

141 - Stephanie Meadow (NIR) 73-68, Mina Harigae 73-68, Ko Jin-young (KOR) 72-69, Gina Kim 72-69, Celine Boutier (FRA) 70-71, Allisen Corpuz 70-71, Jenny Shin (KOR) 69-72, Brooke Henderson (CAN) 67-74

142 - Amy Yang (KOR) 73-69, Linn Grant (SWE) 71-71, Yuka Saso (JPN) 69-73, Lauren Coughlin 75-67, Sarah Schmelzel 74-68

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Voting Booth
Who should replace Jacques Nienaber as Springbok coach after the 2023 Rugby World Cup?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Deon Davids
2% - 190 votes
Mzwandile Stick
6% - 491 votes
John Dobson
18% - 1525 votes
Johan Ackermann
22% - 1804 votes
Franco Smith
6% - 479 votes
Johann van Graan
3% - 270 votes
Jake White
7% - 570 votes
Rassie Erasmus
36% - 2975 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Speed, power, value: 7 reasons why the new MacBook range is the best out there

19 Jun

Speed, power, value: 7 reasons why the new MacBook range is the best out there
WATCH | Social selling and Gen Z: How eCommerce leads to business growth

15 Jun

WATCH | Social selling and Gen Z: How eCommerce leads to business growth
WATCH: Here's why this commercial architect uses his Mac to make magic

14 Jun

WATCH: Here's why this commercial architect uses his Mac to make magic
Which Mac is right for you?

15 Jun

Which Mac is right for you?
How the synchronised magic of Mac can revolutionise the way you work

14 Jun

How the synchronised magic of Mac can revolutionise the way you work
Another global advertising awards win for the Adspace Studio

01 Jun

Another global advertising awards win for the Adspace Studio
See more sponsored content
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2023 (3.0.23173.9) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo