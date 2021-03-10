WATCH | Footage revealed of Gary Player receiving Donald Trump's Medal of Freedom

Newly aired footage from the Presidential Medal of Freedom ceremony shows Gary Player receiving his award from the former President Donald Trump.

Player received massive backlash over attending and accepting Trump's Medal of Freedom, a day after the President's supporters stormed the Capitol.

The nine-time Major winner defended his award and called it the "greatest honour" he has ever received.

Nine-time major winner Gary Player defended his acceptance of the Presidential Medal of Freedom by former President Donald Trump, a day after the insurrection on the Capitol in Washington.



The 85-year-old Player had become the subject of widespread outrage over his acceptance of the Presidential Medal of Freedom from Trump - less than 24 hours after Trump's supporters staged a violent attempted coup by storming the Capitol.

American journalist Graham Bensinger was the only media member allowed to the behind-closed-doors event and he has now released footage of the private ceremony on 7 January.



Video from the ceremony, as aired on Bensinger's YouTube channel, includes Player and former legend Annika Sorenstam receiving their medals from the president.

Player received his honour for his athletic excellence across many decades of professional golf and philanthropic contributions for underprivileged children.

Trump introduced Player as his "long-time friend" and even cracked a few jokes about the South African golfer.

In his acceptance speech, Player didn't hide his emotions as he dedicated the award to his wife, Vivienne, who is currently battling pancreatic cancer.

"Mr. President, you say I never choke and I never did quite honestly because of the upbringing I had. But I was choking today because I stand in this room with you, sir ... in this wonderful White House which has helped change the world for the better," said Player.

"I'm so humbled by this award and thank you, Mr President. This is the greatest honour that I have ever been bestowed to me in my 70 years of playing golf around the world."

Player has won 165 tournaments on six continents over seven decades and is still the only non-American to complete a career Grand Slam - capturing all four of golf's major titles.

Speaking to Bensinger following the ceremony, Player defended his own acceptance of his award.

"There's so many people today who criticise, they'll criticise you for having a splinter in your eye and they have a log in theirs. So we're living in very strange times at the moment," said Player in an interview.

"But this is an honour that was bestowed to me by the number one person in the world, the president of the United States, and sometimes it takes somebody, who doesn't live here to appreciate this country more.

"Having travelled around the world and seen the racism, the communism, the different forms of government that's where you learn from your mistakes.

"Freedom is such an important thing as so many people died. Do the young people today understand that freedom is not a gift?"

WATCH Donald Trump and Gary Player's speeches: