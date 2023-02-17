1h ago

WATCH | Tiger Woods thrills with Riviera finish: 'I was able to fight back'

Compiled by Lynn Butler
American golfer Tiger Woods
Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

15-time major champion Tiger Woods rolled back the years following the opening round of the Genesis Invitational on Thursday at Riviera Golf Course.

It was Woods' first round of competitive golf since last year's Open Championship at St Andrews, where he missed the cut.

Tournament host Woods closed out his opening round with three consecutive birdies to finish on 2-under 69 - five shots off leaders American duo Max Homa and Keith Mitchell.

Woods shot five birdies with three bogeys to sit tied for 27th ahead of Friday's second round.

The 47-year-old, who was in a featured group alongside Rory McIlroy and Justin Thomas, was delighted with his fine finish against a roaring crowd.

"Just happened to get three in a row coming in. I was able to fight back and get it going. It was a nice finish," Woods told reporters.

"The atmosphere was fantastic. I probably should have appreciated the fans more than I did, but there was so much going on in my head, trying to get the ball in the correct spots and the correct feels, just because I haven't done this in a while."

Woods insists he is playing to win.

"That's the only reason why I tee it up," he said.

"There will come a point in time when I can't do this anymore, but right now, I feel like I still can, given the right golf course."

