Former South African world heavyweight boxing champ Gerrie Coetzee dies

Lloyd Burnard and Craig Taylor
Gerrie Coetzee (Gallo)

Former world heavyweight champion, Gerrie Coetzee, has died at the age of 67.

Known as the "Boksburg Bomber", Coetzee became the WBA world heavyweight champion in 1983 when he knocked out Michael Dokes of the United States in the 10th round of their title fight.

Coetzee lost the title to American Greg Page in 1984. 

In a career that spanned from 1974 to 1986 and again from 1993 and 1997, Coetzee fought 40 times, winning 33 (21 by knock-out) with six losses and one draw. 

The news was confirmed to News24 by Coetzee's manager, Thinus Strydom. 

Coetzee, Strydom confirmed, died of lung cancer at his Cape Town home. 

He had been given his prognosis by doctors around a week ago, upon consultation, and died surrounded by his family. 


