33m ago

add bookmark

Dakar 2023 | SA the talk of the town as world's toughest race comes to a close

accreditation
Charlen Raymond
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Century Racing's Brian Baragwanath
Century Racing's Brian Baragwanath
Brian Baragwanath

South Africans were the talk of the town during the 2023 Dakar Rally.

Qatari Nasser Al-Attiyah and his French co-driver Mathieu Baumel won the race for a second time, racing a GR DKR Hilux T1+ produced by Toyota Gazoo Racing South Africa (TGRSA). The team has reaped the rewards of years of research and development, with the result coming their way this year, last year, and in 2019.

The other TGRSA crews of Giniel de Villiers and Dennis Murphy and Henk Lategan/Brett Cummings finished fourth and fifth, respectively, ensuring that TGRSA has its name all over the top five.

Another Toyota crew, that of Lucas Moraes and Timo Gottschalk, racing for Overdrive Racing, finished third overall in their SA-built Hilux T1+.

The other cars

The Century Racing Factory team's Brian Baragwanath and co-driver Leonard Cremer were eighth overall at the end of Stage 11, but they dropped down the order to 74th at the race's end.

Having been a little over three hours behind the race leaders at the start of Stage 12, they crossed the finish line more than 25 hours after Al-Attiyah/Baumel.

Eben Basson and Leander Pienaar finished 37th overall for the G Rally Team, while Geoff Minnitt and Gerhard Snyman were 61st for the South African Racing Can-Am team.

Bikes

Michael Docherty was the highest-placed South African in the Bike category, having finished the race 16th overall. He was more 3hr 21min off the overall winner's time.

His HT Rally Raid Husqvarna Racing teammate Charan Moore finished 28th in just his second Dakar. More impressively, Moore competed in the Dakar's toughest class, 'Original by Motul', tackling the race without the support of a technical crew.

And, having briefly relinquished the 'Original by Motul' lead to fierce rival Javi Vega from Spain, he took it back to claim his first 'Original by Motul' crown.

Privateer Stuart Gregory finished in 61st place, while South Africa's wonder woman, Kirsten Landman, came home in 71st.

Competing in his first Dakar, Stevan Wilken finished 74th racing for the HT Rally Raid Husqvarna Racing team.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
charan moorenasser al-attiyahcharlen raymondmotorsportdakar
loading... Live
Tottenham 0
Arsenal 2
View More
Voting Booth
Who are South Africa's best bet to win the URC this season?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Bulls
33% - 2607 votes
Lions
6% - 445 votes
Stormers
37% - 2900 votes
Sharks
24% - 1846 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
SA’s favourite hotspots level up into ‘awesome spaces’ with free wifi and chilling...

13 Jan

SA’s favourite hotspots level up into ‘awesome spaces’ with free wifi and chilling cocktails
Enjoy the High Rise Chilla - the cocktail of the summer - at a new ‘Access...

13 Jan

Enjoy the High Rise Chilla - the cocktail of the summer - at a new ‘Access Awesome’ hotspot
4 benefits of choosing specialised and focused skills training courses over...

09 Jan

4 benefits of choosing specialised and focused skills training courses over traditional tertiary education
Opera is shaking things up this World Cup with over $300 000 in prizes to be won

15 Dec 2022

Opera is shaking things up this World Cup with over $300 000 in prizes to be won
WATCH | What if I could grow a lump sum retirement investment by more than 60%?

15 Dec 2022

WATCH | What if I could grow a lump sum retirement investment by more than 60%?
22% of South Africans say they most value a good experience in local businesses

15 Dec 2022

22% of South Africans say they most value a good experience in local businesses
See more sponsored content
© 2023 (3.0.22342.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo