A no-brainer: Daniel Ricciardo had no option but agree to AlphaTauri deal

accreditation
Charlen Raymond
Daniel Ricciardo
Daniel Ricciardo
Mark Thompson
  • Daniel Ricciardo will make a return to the Formula 1 grid after replacing Nyck de Vries at AlphaTauri.
  • Ricciardo planned on a full-time return in 2024, but De Vries' poor performances this season presented the opportunity.
  • Had Ricciardo said no, it would likely have closed the door on a return next year.

It might not have been his first choice and the current situation may not be pretty, but Daniel Ricciardo had no other option but to agree to replace Nyck de Vries at AlphaTauri for the remainder of the 2023 Formula 1 season.

Ricciardo, a seasoned veteran who started his career with Toro Rosso (AlphaTauri's previous name) in 2013, moved to the Red Bull team in 2015 before finding greener pastures between 2019 and 2022.

READ | Mounting pressure and little confidence: Nyck de Vries' F1 future hangs by a thread

Though the prodigal son did not find what he was looking for, he returned to Red Bull Racing in 2023 as the third and reserve driver, dabbling between media duties, attending a few races, and participating in Pirelli tyre tests in the A-team's 2023 F1 car, the RB19.

His ideals for this season were clear: clear his head and focus on a full-time return to the grid in 2024 to take care of unfinished business.

Simple enough? Well, not exactly.

Just say 'yes'

When Red Bull signed Nyck de Vries to race for AlphaTauri in 2023, a lot was expected from the Dutchman. At 28, he had won several championships, including the Formula E title with Mercedes, so his age was overlooked in return for the experience he'd bring to the team.

Sadly, the promise never came to fruition, and Red Bull pulled the plug on their second Dutch experiment (Max Verstappen is also from the Netherlands).

This situation put Red Bull in a predicament: do they fill the now-vacant seat with one of its junior drivers, or rope in the experienced talent that is Ricciardo? They opted for the latter, and Ricciardo and his management team agreed to it.

READ | Pressure's on De Vries to fire up his F1 season as returning Red Bull driver waits in the wings

Had Ricciardo opted against the offer, Red Bull would likely have put Liam Lawson in the seat.

Lawson currently races in Super Formula and is performing admirably well. Had they gone with Lawson, he would probably have been the first choice for the seat alongside Yuki Tsunoda in 2024, leaving Ricciardo with little hope of making it onto the grid.

But by accepting the challenge of racing the slowest car on the 2023 grid, Ricciardo can now prove that he can perform above the car's potential, potentially opening the door to replacing Sergio Perez at Red Bull in 2024.

Ricciardo will be in action from the Hungarian Grand Prix, 21 - 23 July.


