Another major blow to SA's F1 hopes

South Africa will not be included on the Formula 1 calendar for 2024.

This was confirmed to News24 by a Kyalami spokesperson on Tuesday.

Kyalami has been trying to land its first Grand Prix since 1993.

South Africa's wait for a first Formula 1 race since 1993 is set to continue after it was revealed on Tuesday that Kyalami will not be included on the 2024 race calendar.

The news was communicated from Formula 1 authorities to the South African race promoters, News24 can now confirm.

Numerous reports on Tuesday suggested that political reasons, including South Africa's relationship with Russia, had factored into the decision, but this could not be confirmed.

"We are aware of the fact that a 2024 Grand Prix at Kyalami is not going ahead," a Kyalami spokesperson told News24.

"However, we cannot offer insights as to the reason for this decision."

Previous efforts had seen South Africa miss out on the 2023 race calendar, too - the promoters were unable to deliver on the financial guarantees - but there was an internal confidence that 2024 would go differently.

Superstar driver Lewis Hamilton has also been vocal in his support for having an F1 race on the African continent.

Hamilton's wish for South Africa to be added to the calendar came after he expressed his delight about the sport growing in America, with Las Vegas added to the 2023 calendar.

"The one I really, really want to see is South Africa," he said in 2022.

"That's the one I really want to hear next that gets announced."

With South Africa now left out in 2024, it seems likely that the Belgian Grand Prix at Spa will remain on the calendar next year.



