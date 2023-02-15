52m ago

add bookmark

Back to black: Mercedes look to return to the top with livery ode to 2021 season

accreditation
AFP
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article

Mercedes-AMG have reverted to a black livery for the new Formula 1 season as they bid to return to the summit of Grand Prix racing in 2023.

Lewis Hamilton and fellow Mercedes driver George Russell unveiled the new car during Wednesday's launch at the Silverstone circuit in Northamptonshire, central England.

Multiple world champion Hamilton, 38, last year finished a relatively lowly sixth, his worst position at the end of an F1 championship, as Mercedes struggled to adapt to the sport's new regulations.

But now they hope a return to black, the colours in which British racer Hamilton claimed a record-equalling seventh title in 2020, will signal a change of fortune.

Cutting weight

Hamilton, one of the few leading people of colour in motorsport, encouraged Mercedes to paint their car black for the 2020 and 2021 seasons as part of an anti-racism campaign.

Mercedes' traditional racing colour has been silver, hence the Germany-founded marque's nickname of the "Silver Arrows".

Team principal Toto Wolff said there was a performance reason behind this year's change of colours.

"We were overweight last year," said Wolff. "This year we have tried to figure out where we can squeeze out every single gram. So now history repeats itself.

"The car has some raw carbon bits, along with some that are painted matte black.

"Of course when we changed the livery in 2020, the main driving factor was to support the diversity and equality causes which are always close to our heart.

"The colour black became part of our DNA at that point, so we are pleased to return to it."

'Been here a long time'

Hamilton saw his record of winning at least one race in every season of his career - a run extending back to his debut campaign for McLaren in 2007 - end last year when he finished a huge 214 points adrift of champion Max Verstappen and even behind Mercedes teammate Russell, who came fourth.

Hamilton, entering the final year of his current $40 million-a-season deal, will hope Mercedes have now given him a machine to challenge rival Verstappen and Red Bull.

"I have been here a long time," Hamilton said ahead of his 11th season with Mercedes and his 17th in all in F1.

"I continue to love racing and that is never ever going to change. It is part of my DNA and I always believe I can get better.

"I love the challenge of the mental and the physical elements, of having to deep dive, and see how I can extract more performance from me, the people around me, and the car that is constantly evolving.

"There is always a new log-book and new tools that you have to get used to, and I love that so I am planning to stay a little bit longer."

Hamilton and Russell, who claimed his first victory and Mercedes' sole win of 2022 during the penultimate round in Brazil, will get their first run-out with this year's car during three days of testing in Bahrain next week before the curtain-raiser, also in the Gulf Kingdom, on March 5.

Russell, 25, said he knew what was expected as he prepared for his second season with Mercedes.

"We are all here to win," he said. "It is as simple as that.

"We need to go out there and see the challenges we are faced with, but the team has put so much hard work into this car."


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
loading... Live
India (w) 60/3
West Indies (w) 118/6
View More
loading... Live
North West 269/10 & 87/3
Boland 234/10 & 200/10
View More
Voting Booth
After his success in leading Sunrisers EC to SA20 glory, should Aiden Markram be given the Proteas T20 captaincy?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes! He is ready.
70% - 204 votes
No! In Bavuma we trust.
9% - 26 votes
I'd give it to somebody else.
22% - 63 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
WATCH | The growth of e-commerce and how to embrace it in your business

10 Feb

WATCH | The growth of e-commerce and how to embrace it in your business
VAT registration guide: When and how to register for VAT

09 Feb

VAT registration guide: When and how to register for VAT
What does carbon tax mean for SA businesses?

07 Feb

What does carbon tax mean for SA businesses?
WATCH: The business value of joining hands in times of change and transformation

06 Feb

WATCH: The business value of joining hands in times of change and transformation
Sanlam makes history with SA's first media launch in the metaverse

06 Feb

Sanlam makes history with SA's first media launch in the metaverse
WATCH | What unnecessary expense is holding you back from going on that dream...

26 Jan

WATCH | What unnecessary expense is holding you back from going on that dream holiday?
See more sponsored content
© 2023 (3.0.23045.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo