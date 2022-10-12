1h ago

add bookmark

Budget cap scandal 'really bad' for F1 teams: 'It will be difficult to find an appropriate penalty'

accreditation
GMM
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Red Bull's F1 car.(Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images )
Red Bull's F1 car.(Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images )

The budget cap scandal is "really bad" not just for Red Bull, but for all of the Formula 1 teams.

The sport has found itself in a deep quandary after the FIA found that the top team of the past two seasons breached the 2021 budget cap by less than 5 percent.

The penalties are now being negotiated.

"It will be very difficult to find an appropriate penalty," said former F1 driver Christian Danner. "But I can imagine that points will be deducted."

Stay up to speed on the latest Formula 1 news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter, 'The Undercut'

Aston Martin was also found to be in 'procedural' breach of the spending limits.

"It's really bad for everyone involved," Danner told Servus TV. "Formula 1 and the teams want to work profitably, but this level of profitability can only be guaranteed over the next few years if the budget cap is adhered to.

"Otherwise we'll go back to where we were years ago."

READ | Red Bull overspending sanction: Mulling the next steps

But what Danner says is not in doubt is that Max Verstappen deserves both his 2021 and 2022 titles.

"Last year you could have said that two drivers deserved it - Verstappen and Hamilton," he said. "But not this time.

"In all circumstances, including Suzuka in the rain or when he had tyre problems, Max put in one top performance after the other, and there's a lot that goes into that."

Finally, he rubbished claims that the FIA favoured an early title win for Verstappen at Suzuka by deciding so quickly to penalise Charles Leclerc for his last-lap scrap with Sergio Perez.

"Of course you have this whining every time," said Danner, "but the foul was a clear thing - everyone could see that. Of course it had to be punished."

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
red bullfiaformula 1
Voting Booth
Would you be keen to see the Springboks join the Six Nations?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes! The Northern Hemisphere is the future.
53% - 6237 votes
No! The Rugby Championship is still the pinnacle.
47% - 5474 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Australia is a melting pot of wild, shocking, and crazy things – here’s how to...

10 Oct

Australia is a melting pot of wild, shocking, and crazy things – here’s how to survive your trip Down Under
What BBC Brit primetime persona are you?

06 Oct

What BBC Brit primetime persona are you?
Sage Business Flow: Taking account of your business processes during a pandemic

11 Aug

Sage Business Flow: Taking account of your business processes during a pandemic
Feed Mzansi: Watch Chef Rozanne cook from the heart and spread joy in Gqeberha

05 Oct

Feed Mzansi: Watch Chef Rozanne cook from the heart and spread joy in Gqeberha
Key highlights of Coca-Cola's World Without Waste Strategy in South Africa

03 Oct

Key highlights of Coca-Cola's World Without Waste Strategy in South Africa
From Australia with Love: Relive Qantas’ first flight from Sydney to Joburg to...

30 Sep

From Australia with Love: Relive Qantas’ first flight from Sydney to Joburg to celebrate 70 years of passenger flights
See more sponsored content
© 2022 (2.0.22284.4) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo