Explaining the confusion behind Max Verstappen's second F1 championship

Max Verstappen is your new Formula 1 champion! The Red Bull driver managed to secure the win at engine partner Honda's home race, crossing the finish line ahead of teammate Sergio Perez. Ferrari's Charles Leclerc, who had been second for most of the race, received a five-second penalty late in the race.

But most people, including Verstappen, were confused by the news that he had won this year's championship. Thrown by the news and visibly confused, Verstappen still questioned the championship outcome after he was informed of it during the post-race interviews.

Even in the cool-down room, before the top three appeared on the podium, he was still unsure. However, it soon dawned on him that he had secured the F1 championship.

Just what went on?



When the race eventually got underway with just 40 minutes on the clock remaining, the Red Bull ace set off, leaving Leclerc and Perez in his wake. He ultimately crossed the finish line more than 26 seconds clear of Perez. But in Verstappen's mind, he needed the win (25 points) and the bonus point for setting the race's fastest lap to secure the gold if Leclerc was second.

But coming into the esses on the race's final lap, Leclerc went off the track, gaining an unfair advantage over Perez and blocking his rival who tried to pass him. It resulted in the Ferrari driver receiving the penalty and relegating him to third.

By the time the post-race interviews came around, Verstappen and Johnny Herbert, who was conducting the interviews, did not know about the latest developments. Because while everyone was fixated on the fastest lap, another championship-winning scenario was for Verstappen to be first - without the fastest lap - and Perez and Leclerc in second and third, respectively.

It created a bit of a mess after the race, but it is confirmed: Max Verstappen is your 2022 Formula 1 Drivers' champion!



