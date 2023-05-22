Formula 1 must act as Imola after-effects, French riots threaten to spill over to Monaco GP

The 2023 Formula 1 Monaco Grand Prix is at risk of not occurring this coming weekend, 26-28 May.

The impact of the Imola floods and protests in France could hinder the race's running.

The strikes in France have been ongoing since January 2023.

The Emilia-Romagna region in Italy, where the 2023 Formula 1 Imola Grand Prix would have occurred last Sunday, is still reeling from the floods that caused havoc throughout May.



The intensity of the natural disaster that struck in the build-up to the race last week forced organisers to cancel the event, but the damning effects are expected to be felt 500km away in Monaco this coming weekend (26-28 May)

The race around Imola was supposed to ring in the first triple-header of the season as, in three consecutive weekends, the sport would visit Italy, Monaco, and Spain.

Now, as we take stock of the aftermath, we discuss why the upcoming race in the Principality could be at risk of cancellation. As it stands, the race will continue.

Cancellation 1: Equipment and logistics



F1 and its feeder series, Formula 2 and Formula 3, arrived at the Imola track about a week before the action was to get under way. But almost as soon as some teams were done getting their preliminary structures in place, the rain came down again. And with it, came the floods.

In the ensuing days, the banks of the Santerno River running next to the circuit burst, leading to the circuit being flooded. It caused major damage, but it wouldn't end there. Teams and personnel were asked to vacate the area as water levels rose.

With the Monaco GP just days away, teams would have been packing up on Sunday night after the Imola race to begin the 500km trek to Monaco early on Monday morning, reaching the destination by the evening. It would have given teams enough time to set up as the race weekend looms.

According to Marco Codello, F2's director of operations, logistics could put the Monaco GP at risk. He spoke on the possible nightmare the sport could face after organisers cancelled the Imola race.

"F2 and F3 need two to three days to prepare, F1 needs a little longer. I hope the situation will improve, and we will be able to leave Imola, but there is no exact plan yet."

Karel Loos, a team engineer at Alpine F1, also spoke about the waiting game his team faces as they figure out how to get their equipment to Monaco.

"At the moment, our trucks cannot leave. Our people on site are also stuck. Now we have to wait until we can get back to the track to pack everything up and ship it to Monaco for the next race.”

The region expected more rain over the past weekend, but there has been no official word yet from any F1 body on how the situation could affect the Monaco Grand Prix.

Cancellation 2: Protests



While Monaco is often seen as an entity on its own, it still falls under French law. What happens in 'mainland' France is likely to affect the Principality. And that is the case with the protests currently taking place throughout the country.

French president Emmanuel Macron enforced a law that increases the country's retirement age from 62 to 64, leaving the population upset and angry.

It has led to widespread protests since January 2023, and activist groups and protesters threaten several international events, including the Monaco Grand Prix.

The Fédération Nationale des Mines et de l'Énergie (FNME-CGT) declared "100 days of anger" in response to Macron's reforms, saying in an official statement: "100 days of anger, 100 days to win!

"In May, do what you please! The Cannes film festival, the Monaco Grand Prix, the Roland-Garros [tennis] tournament, the Avignon [art] festival could end up in the dark! We won't give up!"

FNME-CGT, the union representing energy workers, are threatening to cut the power supply to this weekend's race. And though teams have back-up generators at every GP in the event of a power cut, running a race on these is not ideal.

Last year, heavy rain affected the start of the Monaco GP, leading to a delayed start. Even then, the back-up power supplies could not ensure a prompt starting time.

If protesters descend on the Monaco street circuit or manage to prohibit the energy supply, F1 may have no other option but to cancel the event.

Race organisers the FIA, Formula One Management (FOM) and Liberty Media will hope Macron and the unions will come to an agreement well before the weekend gets under way. At the time of writing, there has been no official word from the sport's side.

According to FNME-CGT, more than 500 000 protesters in Paris and more than two million across France are rioting against Macron for passing the reforms without a parliamentary vote, which led to tensions and chaos.

"It was never about the age of retirement, but the balance between work and life," said political scientist Dominique Moïsi.

"I don't think in the history of the Fifth Republic, we have seen so much rage, so much hatred at our president. I remember as a young student, I was in the streets of Paris in May '68, and there was rejection of General de Gaulle, but never that personal hatred."



