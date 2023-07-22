1h ago

Share

Formula 1 to trial new qualifying format that could become permanent in 2024

accreditation
Charlen Raymond
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Pirelli's Formula 1 tyre
Pirelli's Formula 1 tyre
Jakub Porzycki

Formula 1 will trial a new qualifying format involving tyre supplier Pirelli.

F1 will introduce ATA, or 'Alternative Tyre Allocation', that will compel teams and drivers to use a specific compound for each of the three qualifying sessions.

All 20 drivers will participate in Q1 on the Hard tyre, with Q2 on the Medium and Q3 on the Softs.

Pirelli will bring the three softest tyres in its 2023 portfolio to this weekend's race.

Furthermore, the amount of dry tyre sets will be trimmed from 13 to 11 to increase F1's sustainability objectives. The full-wet and Intermediate tyre allocations remain unchanged.

"ATA will be tried out for the first time, with the obligation to use just the hard in Q1, medium in Q2 and soft in Q3 if conditions stay dry," Mario Isola, Pirelli's motorsport director, said.

ATA will be trialled again at the Italian Grand Prix in September, with Formula One Management (FOM) and teams deciding on the format's full implementation in 2024.

F1 hopes the new qualifying format will open up new strategy possibilities in the race, leading to improved on-track action and a lesser chance of a procession over the race's 70 laps.

Commonly at the Hungarian Grand Prix, a two-stop race has often been the preferred strategy, but drivers willing to risk it can complete the race on just one pitstop.

Per driver allocation

Hard x 3 sets

Medium x 4 sets

Softs x 4 sets

Full wets x 3 sets

Intermediate x  sets


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
pirellicharlen raymondmario isolaformula 1f1
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
loading... Live
England 592/10
Australia 317/10 & 113/4
View More
Voting Booth
Who should replace Jacques Nienaber as Springbok coach after the 2023 Rugby World Cup?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Deon Davids
2% - 265 votes
Mzwandile Stick
6% - 702 votes
John Dobson
17% - 2024 votes
Johan Ackermann
22% - 2573 votes
Franco Smith
6% - 663 votes
Johann van Graan
3% - 368 votes
Jake White
7% - 757 votes
Rassie Erasmus
37% - 4240 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
South Africans are using 65% of their monthly income to service debt | #RealityCheck

20 Jul

South Africans are using 65% of their monthly income to service debt | #RealityCheck
WATCH | Transformation: The C-Suite Challenge

19 Jul

WATCH | Transformation: The C-Suite Challenge
Absa Money Makeover: What has been my 'a-ha' moment thus far?

18 Jul

Absa Money Makeover: What has been my 'a-ha' moment thus far?
76% of South Africans run out of money before month-end | #RealityCheck

11 Jul

76% of South Africans run out of money before month-end | #RealityCheck
WATCH: How investing in water and energy can secure your business' sustainability

11 Jul

WATCH: How investing in water and energy can secure your business' sustainability
Absa Money Makeover: Finding the extra cash in your spending plan

11 Jul

Absa Money Makeover: Finding the extra cash in your spending plan
See more sponsored content
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2023 (3.0.23194.14) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo