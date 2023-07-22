Formula 1 to trial new qualifying format that could become permanent in 2024

Formula 1 will trial a new qualifying format involving tyre supplier Pirelli.



F1 will introduce ATA, or 'Alternative Tyre Allocation', that will compel teams and drivers to use a specific compound for each of the three qualifying sessions.

All 20 drivers will participate in Q1 on the Hard tyre, with Q2 on the Medium and Q3 on the Softs.

Pirelli will bring the three softest tyres in its 2023 portfolio to this weekend's race.

Furthermore, the amount of dry tyre sets will be trimmed from 13 to 11 to increase F1's sustainability objectives. The full-wet and Intermediate tyre allocations remain unchanged.

Newsletter Weekly Formula 1: The Undercut Get a Monday morning wrap of the top key talking points, insightful post-race analysis and the latest driver and team point standings.

"ATA will be tried out for the first time, with the obligation to use just the hard in Q1, medium in Q2 and soft in Q3 if conditions stay dry," Mario Isola, Pirelli's motorsport director, said.

ATA will be trialled again at the Italian Grand Prix in September, with Formula One Management (FOM) and teams deciding on the format's full implementation in 2024.

F1 hopes the new qualifying format will open up new strategy possibilities in the race, leading to improved on-track action and a lesser chance of a procession over the race's 70 laps.

Commonly at the Hungarian Grand Prix, a two-stop race has often been the preferred strategy, but drivers willing to risk it can complete the race on just one pitstop.

Per driver allocation Hard x 3 sets Medium x 4 sets Softs x 4 sets Full wets x 3 sets Intermediate x sets





