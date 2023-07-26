History, strategy, and rain: The conundrum F1 teams face ahead of the Belgian GP

Formula 1 heads to Spa for the final race before the annual four-week break.



The Belgium Grand Prix formed part of the maiden F1 season in 1950 and has undergone many changes since 1979.

Michael Schumacher is the most successful driver around Spa-Francorchamps, with six victories.

Formula 1 heads to Belgium this weekend for another jaunt around the famous Spa-Francorchamps circuit in the Ardennes Forest of temperamental weather.



The circuit's original triangular design was built in 1921 after designers Jules de Their and Henri Langlois van Ophem penned a 14.9km track on public roads between the towns of Francorchamps, Malmedy, and Stavelot.

The design remained unchanged for nearly six decades, until a redesign in 1979 gave us the circuit we know today.

Small changes occurred since, but Spa-Francorchamps has always remained the longest circuit on the current calendar at 7.004 km.

"The length of the track, with Spa being the longest lap of the year, and the variation in elevation - which is also the biggest of the whole season - means that it's easy to find wet conditions on one part of the track while it's completely dry elsewhere," says Mario Isola, Pirelli's motorsport director.

Newsletter Weekly Formula 1: The Undercut Get a Monday morning wrap of the top key talking points, insightful post-race analysis and the latest driver and team point standings.

The winners



Though Spa-Francorchamps hosted its first Grand Prix in 1924, it was never part of a world championship. That changed in 1950 when the F1 Championship came into being, and the circuit was one of seven that formed part of the maiden season.

That year, Juan Manuel Fangio became the first driver to take an F1 victory at the 14.9km circuit, with Alfa Romeo teammate Nino Farina in second. Fangio would win two more times around Spa, but Michael Schumacher secured the most wins here - six - albeit on the redesigned track.

READ | Don't hate but embrace Max Verstappen's dominance - we're part of history

Kimi Raikkonen is widely regarded as the 'King of Spa', even with just four wins here to his name. His performances, especially those at the hands of his McLaren F1 cars, are forever etched in fans' memories. In addition, Raikkonen was renowned for driving up F1's most famous sequence of corners, Eau Rouge, at full speed.

Of the current drivers, only Lewis Hamilton (4), Max Verstappen (2), Daniel Ricciardo (1), and Charles Leclerc (1) won here. Given his impressive form, it's likely that Verstappen will secure his third victory at the circuit - unless something prevents that from happening.

Kimi Raikkonen, SPA 2005 FP run,

V10 screaming engine ??



Enjoy the melody. pic.twitter.com/PUmtytGDR7 — Filippos McLaren (@F1lippos) April 14, 2023

Tyres and strategy

Pirelli, F1's tyre provider, opted for the C2 (white-wall, Hard), C3 (yellow-wall, Medium), and C4 (red-wall, Soft) tyres in its 2023 portfolio for the upcoming race - the same allocation as last year. According to Isola, this will open up various strategy options, provided the rain does not hamper proceedings.



"Traditionally, the weather at Spa is a key factor throughout the weekend," he says.



"The fact that the Grand Prix has moved dates - from the first race after the summer break to the last race before it - should make little difference, as the forecast is always variable anyway."

READ | The Formula 1 records Max Verstappen and Red Bull broke in Hungary

Moreover, Spa's nature requires teams to decide between two aerodynamic setup options. The first and third sectors are the speed zones (lower downforce), while the second sector of the lap favours a car with more downforce. As such, teams must decide on the setup that will get the most out of their respective F1 cars.



"At Spa, we tend to see some of the biggest differences in terms of aerodynamic setup between the teams: some prefer more downforce in order to push harder during the second sector, while others prefer a looser car to have extra speed to attack and defend more down the straights," Isola adds.



Spa will also host the third Sprint Race of the year, following on from the Azerbaijan and Austrian Grands Prix.



