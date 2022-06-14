How SA could force its way onto Formula One race calendar in 2023

South Africans have been waiting in anticipation for news regarding the country's possible inclusion onto the 2023 Formula 1 racing calendar.

That excitement was elevated even further this week when it was confirmed that F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali flew to South Africa to meet with Kyalami owner Toby Venter, reportedly keen to get the race over the line as soon as possible.

It would be the first time a Grand Prix was held in the country since 1993.

While that prospect is obviously tantalising, plenty still needs to happen to get the deal done.

Domenicali has visited Johannesburg on more than one occasion to discuss the matter, with his last trip coming on Monday.

"We can confirm that negotiations regarding the possibility of seeing a Formula 1 event at Kyalami are underway," a source with inside knowledge of the negotiations said.



"There are various stakeholders (Kyalami being one of them) with whom contracts need to be negotiated and signed."

Getty Images Lars Baron

If one falls…

Currently, F1's regulations allow 23 races to form part of the F1 calendar. Years ago, concerns over driver fatigue came when the sport first had its 20-race season.

The number increased steadily, to the point that 2022 was allocated 23 races, but when the Russian GP was omitted shortly after that country's war with Ukraine broke out, the number dropped to 22.

It is widely accepted that the Russian GP will not return any time in the near future.

With Russia out and one slot effectively open for 2023 already, South Africa could be well positioned to fill the gap, provided it can meet the requirements ahead of the yet-to-be-announced cutoff date.

Formula 1, the FIA, and Liberty Media hold the rights to approve one race over another, which could see other races get preferences over SA, given that Kyalami is rated Grade 2 and not Grade 1; required for F1.

Counting in SA's favour is that the following venues will see their Formula 1 contracts expire at the end of the 2022 season: Monaco, Austria, France, Belgium and Mexico.

"Currently, no signed agreements are in place, and Kyalami will continue to work with various stakeholders to achieve a positive outcome," the source said.

"Should negotiations be successful, F1 will issue a media statement. Until then, we remain hopeful that we will see an F1 event at Kyalami in the near future."

