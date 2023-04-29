1h ago

Share

Inaugural Sprint Shootout a massive success as Charles Leclerc makes history

accreditation
Charlen Raymond
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • Charles Leclerc won the first-ever Formula 1 Sprint Shootout, starting the Azerbaijan Sprint Race at the front.
  • The Sprint Shootout was a success, and the number of Sprint Races can be expanded in 2024.
  • Leclerc will start the Sprint Race ahead of Sergio Perez and Max Verstappen.

Formula 1's inaugural Sprint Shootout was a monumental success! Though there may have been some trepidation over the format's implementation, there is no doubt that the sprint qualifying has done its intended job.

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc, who secured pole position for Sunday's Azerbaijan Grand Prix in Friday's qualifying, also managed to become the first driver to win the first-ever Sprint Shootout, and will start this afternoon's Sprint Race from the front, followed by Red Bull Racing's Sergio Perez and Max Verstappen.

With the final part of the Sprint Shootout coming around, the ten remaining drivers took to the track, and Leclerc set the early benchmark time to secure provisionally secure the position. He crashed into the wall on his second attempt, but it didn't hinder anyone else's attempt, except for teammate Carlos Sainz's.

Still, Sainz was off the pace and not in a position to challenge the blistering Monegasque.

"We will go for it," Leclerc said when asked about the Sprint Race.

"But we need also to be realistic, and until now, we have been on the backfoot in the race, especially (since) the Red Bulls seem to be a step ahead. Let's see how it is.

"Hopefully we have a good surprise."

What's next for Sprint Saturdays?

Under the ownership of Liberty Media, F1 is always looking at ways to improve the show. The Sprint Race's introduction in 2021 was another attempt at doing show, but the format went unchanged for two seasons, until now.

And with all the teams agreeing to it, it was only a case of seeing if the experiment would work. Given that it did, we are now wondering about what is next for F1's new style.

READ: EXPLAINER | F1 introduces new Sprint Race format that has little to no bearing on a race

F1 confirmed that it wants to expand the Sprint Race to more races in 2024, doubling it to six from the three in '21 and '22. Had the sport continued in '23 with an unchanged recipe, it would not have added anything worthwhile.

Now, with F1 immediately seeing the results of the Sprint Shootout, more races could be added to the Sprint Race calendar in '24.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
ferraricharles leclerccharlen raymondf1formula 1
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
loading... Live
Sharks 7
Griquas 6
View More
loading... Live
Crystal Palace 0
West Ham United 0
View More
Voting Booth
Who should replace Jacques Nienaber as Springbok coach after the 2023 Rugby World Cup?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Deon Davids
3% - 61 votes
Mzwandile Stick
7% - 163 votes
John Dobson
20% - 453 votes
Johan Ackermann
26% - 597 votes
Franco Smith
4% - 97 votes
Johann van Graan
5% - 110 votes
Jake White
8% - 182 votes
Rassie Erasmus
27% - 619 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
WATCH | 10 000 Rwandan women help fight against malaria, and can earn a wage doing it

25 Apr

WATCH | 10 000 Rwandan women help fight against malaria, and can earn a wage doing it
Predict the winners of two FA cup semi-final ties and you could WIN with Edgars

20 Apr

Predict the winners of two FA cup semi-final ties and you could WIN with Edgars
Energy access will be a key discussion point at Enlit Africa

19 Apr

Energy access will be a key discussion point at Enlit Africa
Flexibility, technology and not wasting a crisis: Tips for future-proofing business

11 Apr

Flexibility, technology and not wasting a crisis: Tips for future-proofing business
Another GBS Hub in Gauteng set to provide more jobs for township youth

05 Apr

Another GBS Hub in Gauteng set to provide more jobs for township youth
Strokes of paint turning Gauteng houses into homes

06 Apr

Strokes of paint turning Gauteng houses into homes
See more sponsored content
© 2023 (3.0.23103.7) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo