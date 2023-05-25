57m ago

Share

Leclerc or Sainz could get shown the door if Hamilton joins Ferrari in 2024

accreditation
Charlen Raymond
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • Lewis Hamilton could do the unthinkable and switch Mercedes black for Ferrari red in 2024.
  • If he signs with Ferrari, the team must show either Charles Leclerc or Carlos Sainz the door.
  • Ferrari is believed to negotiate a swop with Mercedes: Hamilton for Leclerc.

Formula 1 is waiting with bated breath over Lewis Hamilton's next career move.

Sources claim that the driver is in talks with Italian giants Ferrari over a shock move to the Scarlet Reds, with Ferrari president John Elkann reportedly telling his troops to fork out £40 million (R957m, estimate) per season to get the driver's signature.

The jury is still out on whether Hamilton would ditch Mercedes-AMG - a team currently ahead of Ferrari in the 2023 championship - but the allure of an eighth F1 Drivers' championship might be too big to pass up on.

If, by some miracle, Hamilton does decide to don the Ferrari overalls, the team would have to let one of its current drivers go. But who?

Lewis Hamilton,f1,formula 1,formula one,mercedes
Lewis Hamilton

Carlos Sainz

Carlos Sainz joined Ferrari ahead of the 2021 season, replacing Sebastian Vettel. It was the first time since 2007 that the sport's oldest team fielded two non-champions in its line-up. His first year in red wasn't a walk in the park, but he upped his game in 2022, even winning his first Grand Prix!

But Sainz is not on teammate Charles Leclerc's level. He is struggling to extract performance from the machinery at his disposal, and he is not in a position to challenge for the championship. Some may even suggest he'd never up his game to lead a team.

READ: OPINION | Lewis Hamilton must dance with the devil if he considers Ferrari's reported R1bn offer

If Ferrari does decide to replace Sainz with Hamilton, they could send him to one of the other teams affiliated with them - Alfa Romeo or Haas - given that the driver is under contract for 2024. If he goes to Alfa Romeo, he'd likely replace Valtteri Bottas and be with the team going into 2026 when it becomes Audi.

Sainz's father, rally legend Carlos Sainz Sr, races for Audi in the Dakar Rally, so it's not a far-fetched idea that the Four Rings would want both father and son signed to their books.

Also, imagine how explosive a Hamilton-Leclerc partnership could be!

ferrari,f1,formula 1,formula one,
Charles Leclerc (left) and Carlos Sainz

Charles Leclerc

Leclerc has been with Ferrari since 2019, improving with every passing season. It culminated in him starting the 2022 F1 season in a position to challenge for the F1 Drivers' championship, but his season soon began fizzling out due to driver errors, strategic blunders on the team's end, and poor reliability on the car.

It's led to many pondering Leclerc's dedication to Ferrari, with the driver openly disappointed in the team's development direction.

However, there's a kink in the thread.

Like Sainz, Leclerc is also under contract for 2024, but it is believed that Ferrari's negotiators are in talks with Mercedes over a potential swop between Leclerc and Hamilton. Meaning, Leclerc could partner with George Russell next year if it does come to this.

Leclerc wants to be champion, but Ferrari needs to catch up with the cars they produce.

Is this a risk Hamilton wants to take? Or could he do what Fernando Alonso and Vettel could not: pull a Michael Schumacher and take the team back to the top of F1 Mountain?


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
mercedesferrarilewis hamiltoncharlen raymondf1formula 1
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Voting Booth
Who should replace Jacques Nienaber as Springbok coach after the 2023 Rugby World Cup?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Deon Davids
2% - 121 votes
Mzwandile Stick
6% - 293 votes
John Dobson
19% - 943 votes
Johan Ackermann
23% - 1132 votes
Franco Smith
5% - 238 votes
Johann van Graan
4% - 179 votes
Jake White
7% - 352 votes
Rassie Erasmus
34% - 1668 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
4 ways to grind now so you can get the glory later

23 May

4 ways to grind now so you can get the glory later
Big year for content as Adspace24's studio wins global award

16 May

Big year for content as Adspace24's studio wins global award
Franschhoek Literary Festival 2023 to host local and international authors

10 May

Franschhoek Literary Festival 2023 to host local and international authors
You have options: Get a second offer when selling or buying your car

10 May

You have options: Get a second offer when selling or buying your car
Democratising the English Premier League for all South Africans

09 May

Democratising the English Premier League for all South Africans
What if I could kickstart my dream business by cutting down on takeaways?

03 May

What if I could kickstart my dream business by cutting down on takeaways?
See more sponsored content
© 2023 (3.0.23136.9) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo