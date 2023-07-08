1h ago

Lewis Hamilton plans to stay a while longer as star sheds light on F1 future

  • Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes have come to an initial agreement over a new Formula 1 contract.
  • Though details are kept quiet, Hamilton expressed an interest in being in F1 for another five years.
  • Hamilton returns home to the British Grand Prix following a lacklustre performance in Austria.

Lewis Hamilton has reassured fans that he intends to extend his Formula 1 career for at least another half a decade, in an interview with Sky Sports' The F1 Show.

The seven-time World Champion revealed that crucial aspects of his new contract with Mercedes, including salary and duration, have already been agreed upon.

Despite recent speculation about Hamilton's future due to Mercedes' lacklustre performance in the championship since 2021, Hamilton himself and Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff have vehemently denied any notions of departure.

Wolff emphasised that the negotiations have moved beyond mere financial considerations.

"Yep, that's correct," Hamilton affirmed when asked about Wolff's statements.

During the interview, Hamilton expressed optimism about his continued presence in the sport.

"I'm hoping to be here a lot longer," he said. "I feel like I've got another five years in me at least, no? Let's see."

Lewis Hamilton

Downplaying tension

Addressing a recent on-air exchange with Wolff during the Austrian Grand Prix, in which Wolff urged Hamilton to focus on driving rather than complaining about fellow drivers, Hamilton played down any tension.

"The best thing about our partnership is that we can be direct with each other," Hamilton explained.

"Toto is just an out-and-out racer, so he was just trying to encourage me. That was his way of doing it. We always learn from our experiences. On my side, I've reviewed my comments and where I was at mentally and will make sure I adjust that for the future, and yeah, it was supportive."

As fans eagerly anticipate the upcoming British Grand Prix at Silverstone Circuit on Sunday, 9 July, Hamilton's commitment to F1 brings renewed excitement to the sport.

With his contract details settled and a determination to extend his racing journey, Hamilton's presence in F1 continues to captivate enthusiasts worldwide.


