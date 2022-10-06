1h ago

Lewis Hamilton tells team boss he still has another 5 years of F1 in him

Lewis Hamilton wants and is capable of keeping his Mercedes seat for five more years, according to team boss Toto Wolff.

After the seven-time Formula 1 world champion's highly controversial 2021 title loss and his struggle with Mercedes' 2022 car, some have wondered if 37-year-old Hamilton is now racing towards retirement.

The British driver is under contract until the end of next season, and Wolff says contract talks about 2024 have already begun.

"Last week, we sat down, and he says, 'Look, I have another five years in me - how do you see that?' We are totally transparent with each other."

Lewis Hamilton

Emulating Alonso

Wolff's response to Hamilton was that he thinks he is more than capable of emulating Fernando Alonso and racing well beyond his 40th birthday.

"Now, is he the same Fernando that he was at 25? I don't know, but he's still very competitive," said Wolff.

"So Lewis, with the way he leads his life, with the full, ultra-narrow focus on his F1 racing - I think he can take it quite far," he told Channel 4.

At the same time, Wolff thinks Hamilton can recognise when he is no longer up to the job.

"Lewis will be the first one to say, 'I can't do this anymore because I feel I haven't got the reactions anymore. Or 'I've just lost fun doing it, and there is another generation growing up that is just very strong.'

"So I have no doubt that whatever we agree on a contract extension - which is going to happen - that we both are always going to discuss, very openly, what does the future hold."

