Formula One

1h ago

add bookmark

SA next stop on Lewis Hamilton's African holiday? 'I’m surrounded by so much beauty'

accreditation
Lloyd Burnard
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article

Formula One legend Lewis Hamilton is in Africa, enjoying a break from what has been a difficult season so far. 

With the calendar on hold until the Belgian GP on 28 August, the seven-time world champion has used the opportunity to do "something I've wanted to do for years". 

Hamilton has been in Namibia, and in a powerful post on Instagram on Sunday night, he said he was tracing his roots through the continent. 

"This year I’m spending my summer break doing something I’ve wanted to do for years," he wrote.

"I’m finally tracing my roots through Africa and guys, to say this journey has been a grounding experience is an understatement.

"This has been a life changing reset. I feel like I have gained a new perspective on life, grown an even stronger love for animals and became even closer with my brothers who I’ve shared this special journey with.

"Everywhere I look I’m surrounded by so much beauty, and I feel truly re-centred and at peace.

"My first stop was Namibia, one of the most stunning places I’ve ever seen with my own eyes. Words and pictures do not do it justice. 

"I could not think of a better place to spend this time off."

Lewis Hamilton (Instagram)
Lewis Hamilton (Instagram)
Lewis Hamilton (Instagram)
Lewis Hamilton (Instagram)
Lewis Hamilton (Instagram)
Lewis Hamilton (Instagram)
Lewis Hamilton (Instagram)
Lewis Hamilton (Instagram)

Hamilton ended the post by saying he was "off to the next stop", prompting speculation that a trip to South Africa could be on the cards. 

The 37-year-old is currently lying 6th on the drivers standings for the 2022 season, though there have been some signs of improvement in recent races. 


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Voting Booth
Would you be keen to see the Springboks join the Six Nations?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes! The Northern Hemisphere is the future.
53% - 5033 votes
No! The Rugby Championship is still the pinnacle.
47% - 4421 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Showmax
The story of a legend: Sir Alex Ferguson

07 Sep 2021

The story of a legend: Sir Alex Ferguson
This week's Premier League matches live

07 Sep 2021

This week's Premier League matches live
Watch live sport with Showmax Pro from R225 p/m

07 Sep 2021

Watch live sport with Showmax Pro from R225 p/m
See more from Showmax
© 2022 (2.0.22214.12) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo