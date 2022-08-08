SA next stop on Lewis Hamilton's African holiday? 'I’m surrounded by so much beauty'

Formula One legend Lewis Hamilton is in Africa, enjoying a break from what has been a difficult season so far.

With the calendar on hold until the Belgian GP on 28 August, the seven-time world champion has used the opportunity to do "something I've wanted to do for years".

Hamilton has been in Namibia, and in a powerful post on Instagram on Sunday night, he said he was tracing his roots through the continent.

"This year I’m spending my summer break doing something I’ve wanted to do for years," he wrote.

"I’m finally tracing my roots through Africa and guys, to say this journey has been a grounding experience is an understatement.

"This has been a life changing reset. I feel like I have gained a new perspective on life, grown an even stronger love for animals and became even closer with my brothers who I’ve shared this special journey with.

"Everywhere I look I’m surrounded by so much beauty, and I feel truly re-centred and at peace.

"My first stop was Namibia, one of the most stunning places I’ve ever seen with my own eyes. Words and pictures do not do it justice.

"I could not think of a better place to spend this time off."

Hamilton ended the post by saying he was "off to the next stop", prompting speculation that a trip to South Africa could be on the cards.

The 37-year-old is currently lying 6th on the drivers standings for the 2022 season, though there have been some signs of improvement in recent races.



