Formula One

2h ago

add bookmark

Lights out in Monaco! Everything you need to know going into this F1 weekend

accreditation
Kamva Somdyala
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article

The picturesque Monaco will welcome Formula One to its backyard this weekend in what will be round 7 of the 2022 Grand Prix season.

World champion and current driver leader Max Verstappen will look to extend his slender lead when lights out is called on Sunday, while Ferrari will look to bounce back from their struggles last weekend in Spain.

For Ferrari's Charles Leclerc, this is a home Grand Prix.

Verstappen (110 points), however, will be buoyed by the fact that he comes to a track he won at last year.

Leclerc (who was meant to start from pole position last year) is currently second on the driver standings on 104 points.

The 24-year-old failed to take the start last year following a pre-race driveshaft issue.

As far as Constructor standings are concerned, Red Bull and Ferrari lead Mercedes, McLaren and Alfa Romeo to make the top five going into this weekend.

Constructor standings

Red Bull - 195

Ferrari - 169

Mercedes - 120
McLaren - 50
Alfa Romeo Racing - 39
Drivers standings

Max Verstappen (Red Bull) - 110

Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) - 104

Sergio Perez (Red Bull) - 85

George Russell (Mercedes) - 74

Carlos Sainz (Ferrari) - 65

MONTE-CARLO, MONACO - MAY 23: Lewis Hamilton of Gr
Lewis Hamilton of Great Britain driving the (44) Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team Mercedes W12 on track during the F1 Grand Prix of Monaco at Circuit de Monaco on May 23, 2021 in Monte-Carlo, Monaco. (Photo by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images)

The palatial Monaco Grand Prix is always a hive of activity with celebrities and A-listers attending, and it was tennis ace Serena Williams who waved the chequered flag to signal the end of the race last year.

On the track itself, the Ferrari and Red Bull duel is set to continue; the Mercedes will look for more improvements while the McLaren will hope both their drivers can show consistency from first practice right through to Sunday.

Monaco in numbers:
  • 1950 - First Grand Prix
  • 78 - Number of laps
  • 260km - Total race distance
  • 3.337km - Circuit length
  • 1:12.909 - Lap record (Lewis Hamilton)

The 2021 edition finished with Verstappen, Carlos Sainz and Lando Norris on the podium, and few would bet against the Dutchman doing the business again here. 

Six more rounds remain for this half of the season after Monaco, thereafter the drivers will take a break beginning 31 July in Hungary, and return on 26 August in Belgium.

In terms of those who will line up on Sunday, Sebastian Vettel, Hamilton, Daniel Ricciardo and Verstappen have also recorded victories in Monaco.

Monaco 2021 - they said it:

- "We thought it would be one of the toughest weekends we have had all season. It's turned into the opposite." (Norris, after finishing 3rd).

- "Poor. Really, really poor performance from the team." (Hamilton, after finishing 7th).

- "It was a good day for us. Both cars in the points. That's great for the team." (Lance Stroll, after finishing 8th).

"We just didnt have the pace, which made the race very, very tricky." (George Russell, at Williams, after finishing 14th).

"It's a difficult one to take. And I feel sad for the team." (Leclerc after his DNS)

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
monacoformula one
Voting Booth
Would you be keen to see the Springboks join the Six Nations?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes! The Northern Hemisphere is the future.
52% - 2490 votes
No! The Rugby Championship is still the pinnacle.
48% - 2278 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Showmax
The story of a legend: Sir Alex Ferguson

07 Sep 2021

The story of a legend: Sir Alex Ferguson
This week's Premier League matches live

07 Sep 2021

This week's Premier League matches live
Watch live sport with Showmax Pro from R225 p/m

07 Sep 2021

Watch live sport with Showmax Pro from R225 p/m
See more from Showmax
© 2022 (2.0.22139.14) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo