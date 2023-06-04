10m ago

Share

Max Verstappen celebrates 40th F1 win with crushing Spanish Grand Prix victory

accreditation
Charlen Raymond
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Max Verstappen
Max Verstappen
Mark Thompson

Max Verstappen turned up the pace again to win the Spanish Grand Prix for the third time in his Formula 1 career.

The Red Bull driver led from start to finish and was never under threat from any of the racers around him. Even at the start, when Ferrari's Carlos Sainz launched an attack on the Soft tyre, the Dutchman defended on the Mediums and never looked back.

Verstappen is in a league of his own in 2023 and has already amassed five wins from the season's opening seven races.

"Yeah, good race that," the driver said as he celebrated his 40th F1 victory.

"It's a big pleasure to drive with a car like this. A win here, it's incredible."

Max Verstappen,red bull,f1,formula 1,formula one
Max Verstappen

Perez waves the Red Bull flag

Sergio Perez overcame a difficult qualifying to finish the race in fourth place. Starting in 11th, the Mexican fought up the order, almost mimicking Verstappen's superior pace as he picked off the drivers.

It will be a good confidence booster for Red Bull's other driver, especially since his last outing in Monaco was forgettable. Though Perez did not appear on the podium, it was damage limitation as Verstappen increased his points advantage to 53.

Elsewhere, Lewis Hamilton and George Russell proved that Mercedes' updates work, with the two drivers finishing second and third.

Aston Martin did not have the best of weekends, with Lance Stroll and Fernando Alonso finishing in sixth and seventh. The team will go back to the drawing board as they look to unearth where their phenomenal 2023 pace had gone.

Carlos Sainz, who started in second place, finished fifth for Ferrari.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
red bullmax verstappencharlen raymondformula 1f1
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Voting Booth
Who should replace Jacques Nienaber as Springbok coach after the 2023 Rugby World Cup?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Deon Davids
2% - 142 votes
Mzwandile Stick
6% - 336 votes
John Dobson
19% - 1095 votes
Johan Ackermann
23% - 1311 votes
Franco Smith
6% - 325 votes
Johann van Graan
3% - 195 votes
Jake White
7% - 394 votes
Rassie Erasmus
35% - 2005 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Another global advertising awards win for the Adspace Studio

01 Jun

Another global advertising awards win for the Adspace Studio
Discover the bold leadership style of Nedbank’s Buli Ndlovu

30 May

Discover the bold leadership style of Nedbank’s Buli Ndlovu
When it’s time to retire, will you be ready?

29 May

When it’s time to retire, will you be ready?
5 ways to battle the rising costs of education in SA

26 May

5 ways to battle the rising costs of education in SA
4 ways to grind now so you can get the glory later

23 May

4 ways to grind now so you can get the glory later
Big year for content as Adspace24's studio wins global award

16 May

Big year for content as Adspace24's studio wins global award
See more sponsored content
© 2023 (3.0.23136.9) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo