Max Verstappen's father warns his son could walk away from F1 at the end of 2028

Max Verstappen's father thinks the Red Bull driver could dominate Formula 1 for several years - and then retire.

After an early show of form from Ferrari, 25-year-old Dutchman Verstappen ended up dominating the 2022 season to wrap up his second consecutive drivers' title with four races still to run.

"I think Max is not only incredibly good, but he also knows what he's doing," Jos Verstappen, a former F1 driver, told the Dutch magazine Formule 1.

He agrees that Max might now be set for a Schumacher, Vettel or Hamilton-like streak of dominance and multiple titles.

"It depends on how good the car is," Jos, his father, explains.

"If Max has a competitive car, he will compete for the world title every time. Because the strength of the driver will then be decisive. Then we are set."

Max Verstappen
Post-2028

As for what happens after 2028, when Verstappen's long and lucrative current Red Bull contract ends, Jos says that is unclear.

"We will take stock again in 2028," he said. "It's not like he's chasing records."

Verstappen senior warns that he has witnessed first-hand how his son is fully able to enjoy life away from F1.

"Every now and then, you really need that rest," said Jos.

"Max can be completely 'off'. After the season or during the summer break, he doesn't even want to talk about F1 anymore.

"In my time, we had a maximum of 18 races. Now there are 22, and next year there are 24. You can also have too much."

