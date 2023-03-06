1h ago

Share

'One of our worst days': Mercedes boss dejected as Hamilton bemoans lack of speed

accreditation
AFP
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • Lewis Hamilton and George Russell endured a tough opening race in Bahrain.
  • Mercedes-AMG struggled to keep pace with the frontrunners, and was overtaken by Fernando Alonso in the Aston Martin.
  • Hamilton concedes that they are the fourth-quickest team.

Team boss Toto Wolff declared Mercedes had "one of their worst days" in racing on Sunday after Lewis Hamilton and George Russell finished fifth and seventh at the Bahrain Grand Prix.

The Austrian, who on Saturday said his team had to go back to the drawing board and re-design their car, was backed by seven-time champion Hamilton who said the former champions had slipped to become 'the fourth-fastest team.'

In a race dominated by the triumphant Red Bull team, who were first and second with double champion Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez, Fernando Alonso, 41, charged through to finish third on his debut with Aston Martin after outpacing Hamilton.

READ | 'It's just unreal!' Elated Alonso after epic podium finish

"They were just quicker than us," said a calm Hamilton. "The Ferraris are quicker than us. We're the fourth-fastest team."

One of the worst

Carlos Sainz finished fourth for Ferrari after teammate Charles Leclerc's retirement with a power failure, while running third.

"That was one of our worst days in racing. It was not good at all," said a downcast Wolff, the man who had led Mercedes to eight consecutive constructors' championship titles from 2014 to 2021.

"We are lacking pace front, right, and centre. The Aston Martins are very fast and the Red Bull is just on a different planet.

"It hurts that they are so far ahead. It reminds me of our best years where we put one second on everyone else. That is the benchmark.

"We need to put one foot in front of the other to come back, but nobody in this team will throw in the towel. We need to dig deep, deeper than we ever have done before. And we can do that..."

The bleak outlook for Mercedes was made worse by the knowledge that, essentially, Aston Martin are a 'customer' team running a Mercedes engine, gearbox and transmission, but in a car designed independently.

Final year

With Hamilton, 38, in the final year of his contract after winning six of his seven drivers' titles at Mercedes, facing a dilemma over his own future, the once all-conquering 'silver arrows' have a potential crisis.

That Hamilton was passed by Alonso and Russell by Stroll, in the second Aston Martin, during the race served only to add to Mercedes' pain and stiffen Hamilton's resolve to push for a new concept with their car.

He suggested the team needed to persevere with the existing design - which was created for the new 'ground effect' era last year but flopped - while also planning a new one.

"We've just got to keep working," said Hamilton. "We know we're not where we need to be and we know that this isn't the right car.

"It's a difficult one, but I've just got to try and stay positive, keep my head up and keep pushing the guys, keep trying to be a positive light for them and get the best points I can on a weekend."

He added praise for the remarkable job done by Alonso and Aston Martin.

"He did a great job and it's really amazing to see. And to all the Aston Martin team, they did such an amazing job. ,So we've got work to do because half their car is ours and they do their aero in our wind tunnel.

"So, we've got some work to do..."


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
mercedeslewis hamiltontoto wolffformula 1f1
loading... Live
Bangladesh 163/5
England 0
View More
loading... Live
Lions 0
Western Province 0
View More
loading... Live
Warriors 90/3
Titans 0
View More
loading... Live
Dolphins 348/10
North West 7/0
View More
Voting Booth
The 2023 Fourmula One season starts this weekend. Who is your favourite to win the driver's championship this year?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Max Verstappen
56% - 2951 votes
Lewis Hamilton
19% - 1020 votes
Charles Leclerc
12% - 653 votes
George Russell
4% - 192 votes
None of the above. We're in for a surprise!
9% - 490 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
4 in-demand tech skills that can help you thrive in the 4IR tomorrow

03 Mar

4 in-demand tech skills that can help you thrive in the 4IR tomorrow
WATCH | Climate resilience: Preparing your business for a sustainable future

02 Mar

WATCH | Climate resilience: Preparing your business for a sustainable future
The importance of spending wisely and knowing your credit score

02 Mar

The importance of spending wisely and knowing your credit score
Women in Africa can help bridge the tech gender gap through this exciting new...

28 Feb

Women in Africa can help bridge the tech gender gap through this exciting new opportunity
Only 36% of South Africans have a retirement fund, and only 7% of retirees feel...

27 Feb

Only 36% of South Africans have a retirement fund, and only 7% of retirees feel well prepared for it - survey
The rise of the platform economy: How your business can enter the e-commerce world

24 Feb

The rise of the platform economy: How your business can enter the e-commerce world
See more sponsored content
© 2023 (3.0.23062.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo