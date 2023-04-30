Pushed to the Max: Top finishers react to gruelling race as Perez doubles up at Baku

Sergio Perez won the 2023 Azerbaijan Grand Prix, becoming the first Formula 1 driver to do so twice.



Perez crossed the finish line ahead of Red Bull teammate Max Verstappen.

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc, who had started the race in pole position, completed the podium.

What a race from the Red Bull duo of Sergio Perez and Max Verstappen! The drivers started the Azerbaijan Grand Prix behind Ferrari's Charles Leclerc, but quickly showed dominance as they got the upper hand 10 laps into the race.

Though he started in third place, Perez benefited from an early safety car to jump into the race lead, with him and Verstappen quickly settling into a rhythm as they dominated the race from the front.

Perez's tyre management skills again came to the fore as he nurtured the Hard tyre to the end, whereas Verstappen struggled with heating issues.

"It really worked out today for us. We managed to keep the pressure on Max as we had better degradation on that first stint," Perez said.

"I think it was very close between us. We pushed to the maximum today, we both hit the wall a few times, but we managed to keep (Verstappen) under control."

Getty Images Mark Thompson

A bit unlucky



For Verstappen and Leclerc, they would be quite happy with where they finished.

Verstappen was at the receiving end of Red Bull rolling the dice on Lap 10 with the safety car's deployment. However, the timing of it was slightly off as it benefited Perez more, with the race-winner emerging ahead when the train of cars fell in line.

"The safety car was a bit unlucky," Verstappen said after the race.

"The tyres were overheating and also the balance. I was struggling, and once I got that sorted, I was quite good again in the last ten laps. We know it's a very long season. You keep learning - it can never be perfect all the time."

The defending champion now sees his lead cut to just eight points over Perez after Red Bull's other driver also won Saturday's Sprint Race.

Leclerc is under no illusion that Ferrari must close the gap to Red Bull, but he took hope from the team's performance around the daunting street track in Baku.

"They are in another league once it comes to the race," Leclerc said.

"Over 51 laps it was not possible, they have so much more pace than we do. Everyone is working flat out to understand what we can do in the races to close the gap."

The next race is this weekend's Miami Grand Prix.



