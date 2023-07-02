1h ago

Red Bull, Verstappen tighten grip on 2023 championships after Austrian domination

Charlen Raymond
Max Verstappen did the predictable by winning the 2023 Austrian Grand Prix. It was his seventh of the season and Red Bull's ninth.

However, all the talk was about Ferrari's impressive pace. Drivers Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz did their best to keep touch with Verstappen, but the defending champion's pace was just a touch too much.

Leclerc and Sainz finished second and fourth, respectively, with Red Bull's Sergio Perez in third. Perez started down in 15th, but clawed his way up the grid to finish in a position fitting his class-leading car.

Verstappen now has 229 points to his name, with Perez on 148. Red Bull has won every race this year and is poised to dominate every one of the remaining 12 races.

Red Bull on top

The Red Bull team is a class above the rest of the field and is romping away to another championship double. Coming into the race, the team was touted to take victory around its home circuit, with Verstappen the driver expected to lead the charge from the front.

And it was a good outing, because with both drivers scoring handsomely, the Austrian team now sits on 377 points in the championship race.

Mercedes, who endured a tough outing, is second in the Constructors'  race with 178 points to their name, with Aston Martin six points adrift.

Having scored well in Austria, Ferrari solidified its fourth-place, but its 158 points tally is bringing it to within reach of the teams ahead. If they can continue this pace, Ferrari might be within a chance to challenge for second place in the Constructors' race come the end of the season.


