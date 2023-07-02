'The car is bad, drive it!': Wolff rebukes Hamilton amid Verstappen's Austria domination

Max Verstappen now has 42 victories to his name after winning the Austrian Grand Prix.

Christian Horner labelled Verstappen's performance as "classy".

Lewis Hamilton complained about track limits throughout the race, with his team boss reprimanding him.

Defending champion Max Verstappen continued his relentless charge towards a third world title on Sunday when he claimed a record fourth Austrian Grand Prix victory in emphatic style.

The 25-year-old Dutchman finished 5.155 seconds clear of a revived Charles Leclerc of Ferrari, in second, with Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez, showing revitalised form, taking a battling third after starting 15th on the grid.

In a race of attrition, punctuated by Safety Cars and influenced by a high number of drivers' receiving penalties for exceeding track limits, Verstappen's unbroken run of laps led ended on 249, when he pitted.

But it was only a pause in his serene progress to a fifth consecutive victory, seventh in nine races this year to extend his lead ahead of Perez in the title race to 81 points.

It followed the Dutchman's success in Saturday's sprint and with the fastest lap gave him a maximum points haul from the weekend.

"That is the full sweep, classy Max, very very classy," said Red Bull boss Christian Horner over the team radio.

"The car was on fire!" replied Verstappen after his 42nd career win.

Newsletter Weekly Formula 1: The Undercut Get a Monday morning wrap of the top key talking points, insightful post-race analysis and the latest driver and team point standings.

Not title-focussed

Despite a third title being his to lose Verstappen said he preferred to take it one race at a time.

"I don't like to think about that yet," he said.

"I am just enjoying driving this car and racing for this team. The sprint weekend can be very stressful so I'm just glad it all went to plan."

His win total lifted him to fifth in the all-time list of winners and clear of Ayrton Senna, with whom he had shared 41 victories since winning in Canada.

Including a triumph in the 2022 Styrian Grand Prix, run during the Covid pandemic, this was Verstappen's fifth win at the Red Bull Ring circuit overall.

READ: Red Bull, Verstappen tighten grip on 2023 championships after Austrian domination

Leclerc and Perez were also pleased with their performances.

"We have maximised what we have," he said. "It was just yesterday that I was off it a bit. The upgrades have worked as expected, but there is still a lot of work to do."

Perez said: "It's been a rough patch for me so I hope we are back now and we can keep some consistency."

Leclerc's second place earned Ferrari their 800th podium finish as team-mate Carlos Sainz finished fourth ahead of McLaren's Lando Norris, two-time champion Fernando Alonso and the Mercedes of Lewis Hamilton and George Russell.

'Please drive it'

Pierre Gasly was ninth for Alpine and Lance Stroll 10th in the second Aston Martin.

The race was preceded by a minute's silence in memory of Dutch racer Dilano van't Hoff, 18, who was killed racing in heavy rain at Spa-Francorchamps on Saturday.

In warm and dry conditions, Verstappen made a clean start and on lap 25 of the 71, he pitted, handing the lead to Leclerc to end his run of 249 consecutive laps led since lap 48 at the Miami GP.

The Dutchman swiftly regained second, however, and then swept inside Leclerc at Turn Three, on lap 35, to regain the lead before both Norris and Hamilton pitted, the latter serving his penalty, as did Sainz, after taking new hard tyres.

Verstappen pitted again on lap 50, for fresh mediums, retaining his lead, and was followed by team-mate Perez, in a rapid 2.4 seconds that sent him out fifth to chase both Ferraris and Norris over the closing laps.

By then, seven drivers had taken penalties - including Sainz, Ocon, Gasly and Albon - with Tsunoda adding a further 10-second hit for track limits a second time and Hamilton's frustrated fuming prompted a radio rebuke from team boss Toto Wolff.

"Lewis, the car is bad," he said. "We know it. Please drive it."

There were no grumbles from Verstappen who made a late stop in 2.3 seconds for soft tyres and a successful bid to steal fastest lap from Perez - a daring dash that thrilled the vast 'Orange Army' of Dutch fans in a sell-out crowd.