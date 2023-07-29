36m ago

Share

Top 3 F1 drivers react after Belgian GP qualifying: 'We know the car is quick'

accreditation
Charlen Raymond
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Top 3 qualifiers, 2023 Belgian Grand Prix: (L-R) Charles Leclerc (Ferrari, 2nd), Max Verstappen (Red Bull, 1st), Sergio Perez (Red Bull, 3rd)
Top 3 qualifiers, 2023 Belgian Grand Prix: (L-R) Charles Leclerc (Ferrari, 2nd), Max Verstappen (Red Bull, 1st), Sergio Perez (Red Bull, 3rd)
  • Max Verstappen qualified on pole position for Sunday's Belgian Grand Prix.
  • Sergio Perez finally improved on his qualifying performance, settling for third place.
  • Verstappen will drop five places after incurring a gearbox penalty.

Max Verstappen secured pole position for Sunday's Belgian Grand Prix, but the Dutchman will not start on pole position.

Red Bull Racing opted to fit Verstappen's RB19 with a fifth gearbox, surpassing the allocated four for the year. This will see him receive a five-place grid penalty, resulting in him starting sixth.

"I know with the penalty, I drop back on Sunday, but (Friday) was all about feeling confident," the defending champ said after qualifying.

"We know the car is quick. Last year I had more penalties, and we still won the race, so that's the target."

Leclerc was close

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc, who won his first F1 race in Belgium in 2019, qualified second but is hopeful of another strong result. The Ferrari has not been looking particularly strong this year, but it looked competitive around the Spa-Francorchamps circuit - at least in qualifying trim with low fuel levels.

"Not a bad qualifying for us, especially in those conditions," Leclerc said.

"I've put in a lot of work in those conditions as I wasn't too comfortable a few races ago. We went too early on that last run, we could have been closer. But we have a great starting position for Sunday!"

Sergio Perez finally managed to break his poor qualifying run and secured third place behind his Red Bull teammate and Leclerc. He lamented the tricky conditions but said he wanted to catch Leclerc in the end.

"Very tricky qualifying out there; we thought it was going to get a lot drier a lot quicker," Perez said. "Even in Q3, there were a few places that were very tricky. It's a good result - a bit of a shame I didn't get Charles."

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
charles leclercsergio perezmax verstappencharlen raymondformula 1f1
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
loading... Live
England 283/10
Australia 295/10
View More
Voting Booth
Who should replace Jacques Nienaber as Springbok coach after the 2023 Rugby World Cup?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Deon Davids
2% - 278 votes
Mzwandile Stick
6% - 731 votes
John Dobson
17% - 2087 votes
Johan Ackermann
22% - 2658 votes
Franco Smith
6% - 684 votes
Johann van Graan
3% - 383 votes
Jake White
7% - 787 votes
Rassie Erasmus
37% - 4393 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Find the best power solution to help you beat the loadshedding blues

28 Jul

Find the best power solution to help you beat the loadshedding blues
Absa Money Makeover: How to stop the debt cycle

26 Jul

Absa Money Makeover: How to stop the debt cycle
How the right laptop can help you beat loadshedding

25 Jul

How the right laptop can help you beat loadshedding
South Africans are using 65% of their monthly income to service debt | #RealityCheck

20 Jul

South Africans are using 65% of their monthly income to service debt | #RealityCheck
WATCH | Transformation: The C-Suite Challenge

19 Jul

WATCH | Transformation: The C-Suite Challenge
Absa Money Makeover: What has been my 'a-ha' moment thus far?

18 Jul

Absa Money Makeover: What has been my 'a-ha' moment thus far?
See more sponsored content
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2023 (3.0.23194.14) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo