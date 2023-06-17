5m ago

Brad Binder drops to 6th on final lap of German MotoGP sprint race, Martin wins

Brad Binder
Hasan Bratic

Jorge Martin thwarted world champion Francesco Bagnaia to land Saturday's German MotoGP sprint race.

Bagnaia's second at the Sachsenring kept him atop the world championships standings ahead of Sunday's seventh race of the season.

Jack Miller for KTM completed the sprint podium.

Miller's teammate, South Africa's Brad Binder, started the race in ninth place and quickly found himself inside the top five after just a few laps. Binder battled Luca Marini for fifth, only for Johann Zarco to relegate him to sixth on the final lap.

Jorge Martin
Rewarding the effort

Martin, whose only previous victory in the premier class came at the Styrian Grand Prix in his rookie 2021 season, was rewarded for his efforts by leapfrogging Marco Bezzecchi into second in the riders standings.

Pole-sitter Bagnaia fought off Miller to keep the lead at the start but a mistake under pressure let the Australian through to take command on the factory KTM.

Around the tight and narrow circuit Martin then nipped past Miller and Bagnaia to take control, the Ducati-Pramac rider pulling well clear to coast home.

"I really enjoyed those laps, I was on the limit," said the 25-year-old Spanish sprint winner.

"I tried to keep the distance with 'Pecco' (Bagnaia) - hopefully tomorrow I can fight for victory," added the Ducati-Pramac rider.


