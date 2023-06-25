1h ago

Heartache for South Africa's Brad Binder as post-race penalty strips him of third

Charlen Raymond
  • Brad Binder was penalised in Sunday's Dutch MotoGP race around Assen.
  • The South African crossed the finish line in third place, but was demoted to fourth.
  • Binder also received a penalty in Saturday's sprint race for the same transgression.

South African MotoGP star Brad Binder finished the Dutch Grand Prix in fourth place, having been demoted after crossing the finish line in third.

The Red Bull KTM rider started the race in fifth place, but launched into the lead into Turn 1 on the opening lap. Though he kept the position in the race's early stages, race-winner Francesco Bagnaia soon came past, followed by second-pace Marco Bezzecchi.

On the Soft rear tyre, Binder knew that his tyre choice would not give him the same performance as at the race's start, but he did exceptionally well to manage it and keep Aleix Espargo at bay in fourth.

However, on the final lap, Binder was caught exceeding track limits, with Race Control demoting him to fourth. Because Espargo was on the attack and within striking range, the decision was made to penalise the South African.

Binder and his Red Bull KTM team are yet to respond to the demotion.

Binder's tough luck

It wasn't the first time this weekend that Binder was at the receiving end of a penalty.

In Saturday's sprint race, the rider was marked for exceeding track limits, with subsequent warnings coming his way. But having done so one too many times, he was hit with a post-race time penalty, dropping him from third to fifth.

"I had no idea, and it must have been by a couple of millimeters," Binder said after the sprint race. "Somehow I missed on my dashboard that I had a warning already."

Binder dubbed his sprint race penalty as frustrating, but had hoped to make the most of his chances in the race. Unfortunately, it did not play out the way he would have liked.

Brad Binder

Bagnaia for the win

With his win, Bagnaia now holds a 35-point lead in the 2023 championship. He sailed past Binder and into the lead a few laps into the race. And despite being threatened by Bezzecchi, the race winner didn't buckle.

"It's fantastic! It wasn't easy; they were pushing a lot behind," said the Ducati factory race winner.

"I was on the limit. I love this track, this crowd - Assen, you are fantastic!"

The race took place without multiple champion Marc Marquez. The Honda rider came into the race around Assen nursing injuries sustained at Sachsenring seven days prior, and pulled out of Sunday's race after more falls in Assen.

Marquez said of the decision not to participate: "After (Saturday's) sprint, the pain became worse and worse.

"(On Sunday) morning, I went to the medical centre to let them know that I wasn't in a fit state to ride. Last Tuesday, after a check-up in Madrid, the results were reassuring despite the discovery of a fractured rib.

"But a test this morning showed the rib had moved slightly," he said, adding it was better to be "cautious" to avoid the injury worsening.

MotoGP now takes a six-week break, with the action resuming at the British Grand Prix on 6 August.

