Martin holds off Bagnaia to win German MotoGP, SA's Binder crashes out

Jorge Martin edged world champion Francesco Bagnaia after a cut-and-thrust battle over the last 10 laps to win Sunday's German MotoGP, trimming the Italian's lead in the standings.



After beating Bagnaia in Saturday's sprint race, Martin, a Spaniard who rides for the Primac Ducati team, this time resisted late counter-attacks to win. Frenchman Johann Zarco, on another Pramac, completed the podium.

Meanwhile, South Africa's Brad Binder crashed out with 12 laps to go.



Binder, who held onto the third place for much of the race, crashed out of the race, ending any hopes he might have had to appear on the podium again.

His Red Bull KTM teammate Jack Miller started in third place, but finished in seventh.

On Saturday, Martin, starting from the second row of the grid, overtook pole-sitter Bagnaia, on a factory Ducati, on the fourth lap. On Sunday, he made his move even earlier and took first on the third lap.



Bagnaia gave chase and overtook with 10 laps to go, but Martin hit back and regained the lead.



Bagnaia pressed hard, and the bikes touched on the second last lap, but both riders stayed upright, and Martin stayed ahead to close out his second win in a main MotoGP race. His previous victory was in the Styria Grand Prix in Austria in 2021.



With 144 points overall, Martin cut Bagnaia's championship lead to 16 points.

Marco Bezzecchi was fourth and Luca Marini fifth, both on Mooney Ducatis, giving the Italian manufacturer the top five places.



