SA's Brad Binder made peace with penalty after 'insane start' at Dutch MotoGP

Charlen Raymond
Brad Binder
Brad Binder
KTM Media
  • Brad Binder regrets his Dutch MotoGP mistake that saw him drop from third to fourth.
  • Binder says that he can deal with his penalty, but he feels bad for the Red Bull KTM team.
  • Binder is fourth in the 2023 MotoGP championship.

Brad Binder had his hopes of appearing on the Dutch MotoGP podium dashed when a last-lap incident saw him drop from third to fourth.

The Red Bull KTM rider was primed to finish in third place and round out the top 3 around the Assen circuit, but he exceeded track limits at Turn 8, with Race Control penalising him for it. In the end, Aleix Espargo inherited the position.

"I don't know what I was doing, but I didn't even realise I'd touched that area again," Binder said after the race. He was penalised for the same transgression in Saturday's sprint race.

Despite his fourth-place finish, the South African still scored 13 championship points and remains within an outside chance of challenging for the 2023 title.

With 114 points to his name, Binder is fourth in the championship and 80 behind Dutch GP winner and title-race leader Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati).

Binder had never finished on the podium around Assen.

Brad Binder leading the 2023 Dutch MotoGP
KTM Media

Feeling bad

Binder launched off the starting line incredibly well, shooting from fifth to first when the field reached Turn 1. But more impressively, the rider got the most out of the Soft rear tyre - a gamble that paid off and allowed him to challenge for the win and the final podium spot.

Though Binder made peace with his demotion, he admits to not being too happy with himself for letting his team down.

"To be honest, I can deal with this situation, but I feel really sorry for my entire team," the South African said.

"They did an incredible job all weekend, and they gave me a bike that I could qualify really well. My start was insane, and somehow, we made the soft tire work until the end. We should have had two podiums.

"Sorry to the team, and I will look at the positives of being strong all weekend and in Silverstone we'll go again."

Binder crashed out of the previous race in Germany, having held a steady third-place.

MotoGP now takes a six-week break, with the British GP - Round 9 of 20 - taking place on 6 August.

