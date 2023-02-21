All 25 000 grandstand tickets for CT e-Prix expected to be sold out, fence tickets available

The grandstand tickets for this weekend's Formula E race are almost sold out.



General admission tickets are still available, and offer spectators plenty of value

General admission tickets allow spectators to watch the Cape Town e-Prix from the fence.

Tickets for this weekend's Formula E race in Cape Town are almost sold out, with race promotor Iain Banner confirming that there are just over 1 000 grandstand seats still available.

Banner, co-founder and chairman of e-Movement, the promotion company behind the Cape Town e-Prix, expects these to sell out entirely within the next few days.

"Some (tickets) were put back into the system, so we currently have just over 1 000 grandstand seats left," he told News24 on Tuesday.



Twenty-five thousand grandstand tickets were available for this weekend's e-Prix, and the sales success of the tickets have met expectations.

The most expensive tickets for the grandstands along Beach Road in Green Point were sold out first and retailed for R3 450 per ticket.

Banner further confirms that the hospitality area for this weekend's race is also sold out.

Newsletter Weekly Formula 1: The Undercut Get a Monday morning wrap of the top key talking points, insightful post-race analysis and the latest driver and team point standings.

MotorPress

Still an opportunity



Banner noted that while the more expensive tickets are almost cleared, fans wanting to attend the race weekend could still get in on the action with a general admission ticket. Selling for R350, Banner brands these tickets as the best value ticket on offer.

READ: The available seats for Cape Town e-Prix after most expensive tickets sold out

"I would be delighted to buy a general admission ticket," Banner exclaims.

"For the simple reason that I can get around almost the entire (Green Point) precinct, I can get to the electric festival and experience an electric car or bicycle. Then there are the fan villages, with more (attractions) than people could ever imagine.

"And I can stand and watch the race from the fence ... for R350!"

The general admission ticket will allow attendees to watch the second practice session, qualifying, and the race - all on Saturday (25 February).



