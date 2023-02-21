50m ago

add bookmark

All 25 000 grandstand tickets for CT e-Prix expected to be sold out, fence tickets available

accreditation
Charlen Raymond
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • The grandstand tickets for this weekend's Formula E race are almost sold out.
  • General admission tickets are still available, and offer spectators plenty of value
  • General admission tickets allow spectators to watch the Cape Town e-Prix from the fence.

Tickets for this weekend's Formula E race in Cape Town are almost sold out, with race promotor Iain Banner confirming that there are just over 1 000 grandstand seats still available.

Banner, co-founder and chairman of e-Movement, the promotion company behind the Cape Town e-Prix, expects these to sell out entirely within the next few days.

"Some (tickets) were put back into the system, so we currently have just over 1 000 grandstand seats left," he told News24 on Tuesday. 

Twenty-five thousand grandstand tickets were available for this weekend's e-Prix, and the sales success of the tickets have met expectations.

The most expensive tickets for the grandstands along Beach Road in Green Point were sold out first and retailed for R3 450 per ticket.

Banner further confirms that the hospitality area for this weekend's race is also sold out.

formula e
2022/23 Formula E

Still an opportunity

Banner noted that while the more expensive tickets are almost cleared, fans wanting to attend the race weekend could still get in on the action with a general admission ticket. Selling for R350, Banner brands these tickets as the best value ticket on offer.

READ: The available seats for Cape Town e-Prix after most expensive tickets sold out

"I would be delighted to buy a general admission ticket," Banner exclaims.

"For the simple reason that I can get around almost the entire (Green Point) precinct, I can get to the electric festival and experience an electric car or bicycle. Then there are the fan villages, with more (attractions) than people could ever imagine.

"And I can stand and watch the race from the fence ... for R350!"

The general admission ticket will allow attendees to watch the second practice session, qualifying, and the race - all on Saturday (25 February).


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
iain bannercharlen raymondformula ecape town
loading... Live
England (w) 20/1
Pakistan (w) 0
View More
loading... Live
West Indies 160/5
South Africans 0
View More
loading... Live
Warriors 438/10
Lions 249/5
View More
loading... Live
Titans 0
Boland 0
View More
loading... Live
Dolphins 253/10 & 327/4
Knights 165/10
View More
loading... Live
North West 0
Western Province 0
View More
Voting Booth
After his success in leading Sunrisers EC to SA20 glory, should Aiden Markram be given the Proteas T20 captaincy?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes! He is ready.
35% - 2683 votes
No! In Bavuma we trust.
54% - 4093 votes
I'd give it to somebody else.
11% - 828 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
4 things to keep in mind when shopping for your new best mate phone

2h ago

4 things to keep in mind when shopping for your new best mate phone
Stay connected even in the dark – here’s how to set up the ideal loadshed-proof...

20 Feb

Stay connected even in the dark – here’s how to set up the ideal loadshed-proof movie date
WATCH: Does the taxman need to know about your side hustle?

20 Feb

WATCH: Does the taxman need to know about your side hustle?
New HUAWEI Mate50 Pro showcases cutting edge, ultra-durable Kunlun Glass for all...

20 Feb

New HUAWEI Mate50 Pro showcases cutting edge, ultra-durable Kunlun Glass for all your adventures
WATCH | Missed payroll? Here's how to get back on track

16 Feb

WATCH | Missed payroll? Here's how to get back on track
WATCH | The growth of e-commerce and how to embrace it in your business

10 Feb

WATCH | The growth of e-commerce and how to embrace it in your business
See more sponsored content
© 2023 (3.0.23045.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo