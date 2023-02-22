1h ago

An electric car race in Stage 6 loadshedding? How CT e-Prix organisers plan to cope in energy crisis

Charlen Raymond
  • The City of Cape Town has given event organisers the assurance that there is sufficient electricity for this weekend's Formula E race.
  • e-Movement, the race promotor, has acquired 28 generators as a backup plan, in the event of loadshedding.
  • The generators produces between 30kW and 1.4MW of electricity each.

Race promoter Iain Banner is confident that Stage 6 loadshedding will not impact this weekend's Formula E race in the streets of Cape Town. 

The energy demands for this all-electric racing series are incredibly high, and obvious questions have been raised over how a country experiencing an energy and electricity crisis could possibly be in a position to pull it off. 

Banner, though, says he has been given an assurance from the City of Cape Town that it will be equipped to handle the city's biggest sporting event since the 2010 Soccer World Cup.

According to Banner, the City of Cape Town has made provisions for Stage 6 loadshedding, but there the possibility remains that it could drop to Stage 5, or perhaps even Stage 4, this weekend. 

"Every Formula E race in the world has a primary power plan and a backup plan, and we have both," Banner confirmed to News24.

"The primary power plan is with the City of Cape Town [to keep the power going], and then we have generators running on bio-fuel, which is the backup."

cape town,cape town stadium
City of Cape Town
Formula E Media

The backup plan

According to Banner, e-Movement - the promoters for the race - ensured that there are 28 generators in place, generating between 30kW and 1.375MW of power.

The idea behind the multitude of generators is that if loadshedding is, in the extreme scenario, ramped up to Stages 7 or 8, the electric ecosystem will not suffer because of it.

Banner further explains that because 11 teams are fielding two cars each, it will put extra pressure on the City's power supply; hence e-Movement will ensure that the race cars and the safety car are always fully charged.

"Our generators go through the distribution panels provided by Formula E, taking the generated power and distributing it to the charging system that Formula E has for the cars," Banner explains.

Banner further noted that each team's garage, at any one time, needs 160kW to keep everything, including the cars, running optimally. Multiplying this number by the 11 teams brings it to 1.76MW, with the technical garage, where the safety car is housed, ramping the number to 2MW.

porsche,formula e
Porsche's Gen3 Formula E car
Porsche Media

Formula E's local impact

While the costs to host a Formula E race runs deep into the millions, the Western Cape Government recently revealed that the economic spinoff is astronomical. According to preliminary projections made by government, Cape Town and the province could see an economic impact of more than R2.1 billion in just Formula E's first year.

Mireille Wenger, Western Cape minister for Finance and Economic Opportunities, said: "The demand for a green, more resilient future has never been greater, for the world and for South Africa. The R2.13 billion in direct and indirect economic impact generated by this event in the first year, including R481 million in global destination exposure, is very welcome, especially in these challenging times."

Formula E is set to return to the Mother City for the next 10 years as Cape Town continues to reposition itself as South Africa's green capital.

"Cape Town is leading the example," Banner adds when pressed on the City's readiness to go green.

"You've got to have an enabling legislation, and this is where City of Cape Town is leading the way. It's becoming friendly to people going off the grid, has loads of green initiatives, and has loads of e-mobility plans and targets. The sort of plans and targets we need across the country."

