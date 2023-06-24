50m ago

Share

Bezzecchi on Dutch MotoGP pole, SA's Binder 5th

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Brad Binder
Brad Binder
Hasan Bratic

Assen, Netherlands, June 24, 2023 (AFP) -Marco Bezzecchi nailed pole for the Dutch MotoGP in record style on Saturday as Marc Marquez suffered more misery.

South Africa's Brad Binder qualified in 5th position on his KTM.

Bezzecchi became the 13th different pole sitter at Assen in the past 13 visits to the classic venue known as 'the Cathedral of Speed'.

The Italian secured only his second pole in MotoGP when lowering the track record with a flying lap of 1 minute 31.472 seconds.

Riding for Valentino Rossi's VR46 Ducati satellite team he is joined on the front row by world champion Francesco Bagnaia and his VR46 teammate Luca Marini.

"I'm very happy with this pole, I feel good with the bike," said Bezzecchi, who was building on his dominance of all three practice sessions.

Behind the all-Ducati front of the grid on the second row are Fabio Quartararo's Yamaha, Binder and Aleix Espargaro (Aprilia).

For Marquez it was another difficult day at the office on his Honda.

The Spanish motorcycling star has endured a wretched season and the six-time champion's woes continued in Assen.

He arrived at the eighth round of the season after five crashes in Sachsenring last weekend nursing injuries to his ankle and ribs.

The Spaniard hit the deck in practice on Friday, and was dusting himself off again after a calamitous loss of concentration in the first qualifying session.

As he was looking over his shoulder he ran into Enea Bastianini's bike in front of him to end up once again falling off his Honda and on the gravel.

It left the 30-year-old starting way back in 17th in the grid for Saturday's sprint and Sunday's main event.

This season Bagnaia leads the standings by 14 points from Jorge Martin, who starts from 10th after a crash on one of his 'hot' laps.

Grid for Sunday's Dutch MotoGP, the eighth of 20 races, and Saturday's sprint after qualifying on the Assen TT circuit:

1st row

1. Marco Bezzecchi (ITA/Ducati-VR46), 2. Francesco Bagnaia (ITA/Ducati), 3. Luca Marini (ITA/Ducati-VR46)

2nd row

4. Fabio Quartararo (FRA/Yamaha), 5. Brad Binder (RSA/KTM), 6. Aleix Espargaro (ESP/Aprilia)

3rd row

7. Maverick Vinales (ESP/Aprilia), 8. Johann Zarco (FRA/Ducati-Pramac), 9. Alex Marquez (ESP/Ducati-Gresini)

4th row

10. Jorge Martin (ESP/Ducati-Pramac), 11. Miguel Oliveira (POR/Aprilia). 12. Jack Miller (AUS/KTM)

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
loading... Live
Zimbabwe 268/10
West Indies 0
View More
Voting Booth
Who should replace Jacques Nienaber as Springbok coach after the 2023 Rugby World Cup?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Deon Davids
2% - 191 votes
Mzwandile Stick
6% - 492 votes
John Dobson
18% - 1529 votes
Johan Ackermann
22% - 1808 votes
Franco Smith
6% - 479 votes
Johann van Graan
3% - 271 votes
Jake White
7% - 571 votes
Rassie Erasmus
36% - 2977 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Speed, power, value: 7 reasons why the new MacBook range is the best out there

19 Jun

Speed, power, value: 7 reasons why the new MacBook range is the best out there
WATCH | Social selling and Gen Z: How eCommerce leads to business growth

15 Jun

WATCH | Social selling and Gen Z: How eCommerce leads to business growth
WATCH: Here's why this commercial architect uses his Mac to make magic

14 Jun

WATCH: Here's why this commercial architect uses his Mac to make magic
Which Mac is right for you?

15 Jun

Which Mac is right for you?
How the synchronised magic of Mac can revolutionise the way you work

14 Jun

How the synchronised magic of Mac can revolutionise the way you work
Another global advertising awards win for the Adspace Studio

01 Jun

Another global advertising awards win for the Adspace Studio
See more sponsored content
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2023 (3.0.23173.9) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo