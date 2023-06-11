Binder finishes fifth as Bagnaia wins Italian MotoGP to stretch championship lead

Francesco Bagnaia extended his world championship lead on Sunday by winning the Italian MotoGP at his home track.

His closest rival in the championship standings, Marco Bezzecchi, finished eighth.

South Africa's Brad Binder finished fifth.

Francesco Bagnaia won the Italian MotoGP to extend his lead in the world championship and complete a perfect weekend at his Ducati team's home track in Tuscany.

Sunday's race win followed the world champion's sprint success 24 hours earlier after nailing pole for both with a record lap time in qualifying.

His third win of the year after Portugal and Spain put further distance between him and Marco Bezzecchi, his closest rival in the standings who had to settle for eighth.

Jorge Martin took second with Johann Zarco completing the all-Ducati podium for the sixth round of the season at Mugello.

South African Red Bull KTM rider Brad Binder, who became the fastest rider in MotoGP history on Saturday by breaking the speed record when he clocked 366.1km/h during qualifying, started his race in 10th after a crash ruined his fast and furious day out the day before.

However, he managed to weave his way up the grid on race day to finish fifth.

Bagnaia delighted his home fans by celebrating at a hastily erected picnic table, covered with a Ducati red tablecloth, in front of the stands.

Jack Miller got the run on Bagnaia off the grid but the world champion was back in front by turn two, the Italian showing he meant business after crashing last time out at Le Mans.

Martin emerged from the chasing pack to track Bagnaia, half a second splitting the pair.

Bezzecchi was struggling for pace on the Ducati of Valentino Rossi's VR46 team.

With 18 laps to go Marc Marquez crashed out.

The six-time world champion waved his arms in frustration at his fallen Honda as his wait for his first points in a race this term continued.

With Bagnaia setting sail for home, Miguel Oliveira joined Marquez in crashing out, Alex Marquez following suit with nine laps left.

Up front Bagnaia stretched his advantage over Martin to well over one second to take the chequered flag at his Ducati team's local track in the picture-postcard Tuscan hills.

The MotoGP circus moves on to Germany next weekend and then Assen the following week before taking a summer break.



