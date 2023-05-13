14m ago

Share

Brilliant Binder finishes 2nd in French MotoGP sprint race

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Brad Binder
Brad Binder
KTM Media

Jorge Martin won the French MotoGP sprint race on Saturday at Le Mans from Brad Binder and world champion Francesco Bagnaia.

Bagnaia retained the lead in the championship standings ahead of Sunday's main race with South African Binder moving into second.

Six-time world champion Marc Marquez came in fifth on his return after injury in the season-opening race in Portugal.

More to follow...


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
loading... Live
Royal AM 0
Moroka Swallows 1
View More
loading... Live
TS Galaxy FC 1
Chippa United 0
View More
loading... Live
Griquas 3
Bulls 19
View More
loading... Live
SuperSport United 1
Kaizer Chiefs 0
View More
loading... Live
Orlando Pirates 1
Sekhukhune United FC 1
View More
loading... Live
Maritzburg United 1
Stellenbosch FC 0
View More
loading... Live
Lamontville Golden Arrows 0
AmaZulu 0
View More
loading... Live
Cape Town City 0
Richards Bay FC 0
View More
loading... Live
Southampton 0
Fulham 0
View More
loading... Live
Manchester United 0
Wolverhampton Wanderers 0
View More
loading... Live
Crystal Palace 0
AFC Bournemouth 0
View More
loading... Live
Chelsea 0
Nottingham Forest 0
View More
loading... Live
Aston Villa 0
Tottenham 0
View More
loading... Live
Stormers 0
Connacht 0
View More
loading... Live
Griquas 3
Bulls 19
View More
Voting Booth
Who should replace Jacques Nienaber as Springbok coach after the 2023 Rugby World Cup?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Deon Davids
3% - 94 votes
Mzwandile Stick
6% - 241 votes
John Dobson
18% - 686 votes
Johan Ackermann
24% - 908 votes
Franco Smith
5% - 177 votes
Johann van Graan
4% - 145 votes
Jake White
8% - 293 votes
Rassie Erasmus
32% - 1216 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Franschhoek Literary Festival 2023 to host local and international authors

10 May

Franschhoek Literary Festival 2023 to host local and international authors
You have options: Get a second offer when selling or buying your car

10 May

You have options: Get a second offer when selling or buying your car
Democratising the English Premier League for all South Africans

09 May

Democratising the English Premier League for all South Africans
What if I could kickstart my dream business by cutting down on takeaways?

03 May

What if I could kickstart my dream business by cutting down on takeaways?
What if I could travel the world by cutting down on shopping?

03 May

What if I could travel the world by cutting down on shopping?
WATCH | 10 000 Rwandan women help fight against malaria, and can earn a wage doing it

25 Apr

WATCH | 10 000 Rwandan women help fight against malaria, and can earn a wage doing it
See more sponsored content
© 2023 (3.0.23103.7) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo