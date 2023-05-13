Brilliant Binder finishes 2nd in French MotoGP sprint race

Jorge Martin won the French MotoGP sprint race on Saturday at Le Mans from Brad Binder and world champion Francesco Bagnaia.
Bagnaia retained the lead in the championship standings ahead of Sunday's main race with South African Binder moving into second.
Six-time world champion Marc Marquez came in fifth on his return after injury in the season-opening race in Portugal.
More to follow...
