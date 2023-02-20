2h ago

'Cape Town, here we come!' Kelvin van der Linde confirmed as SA's lone driver for e-Prix

Charlen Raymond
  • Kelvin van der Linde has been confirmed to participate in this weekend's Formula E race in Cape Town.
  • Van der Linde is the first - and only - South African to have participated in this all-electric racing series.
  • Racing for ABT Cupra, Van der Linde would want to register his first points of the season at his home race.

It was widely assumed and suspected, but local motorsport hero Kelvin van der Linde (26) is now confirmed to compete in this weekend's Formula E race in Cape Town.

Van der Linde became the first South African to compete in an e-Prix race last month when he stood in for ABT Cupra's Robin Frijns, who suffered severe injuries at the opening race in Mexico.

Van der Linde, the team's official reserve driver, partnered Nico Müller in the two races in Saudi Arabia, followed by India, and now he is coming to Cape Town for his home race.

Home ground advantage

Van der Linde, who is currently competing in the DTM championship, made his Formula E debut in 2020 when he participated in a rookie test. Though he didn't secure a racing seat, he became ABT Cupra's reserve driver, with an opportunity to race coming three years later in the wake of Frijn's injury.

"Cape Town, here we come," Van der Linde wrote on social media, confirming his participation.

"One more shot at Formula E for my home race! Thank you, ABT Motorsport, for the opportunity to experience this special weekend on home soil. Wishing Robin Frijns all the best as he continues his recovery for Sao Paulo."

The Brazil e-Prix takes place on 25 March.

But this weekend, the Cape Town faithful and South African nationals in attendance will cheer loudest for car #4 as the field navigate through the Green Point precinct's streets. Sadly, the ABT Cupra is yet to score a point after four races, bringing up the rear in both the Drivers' and Constructors' championships.

This will do little to prevent the stands from erupting each time Van der Linde blitzes by.

The Cape Town e-Prix takes place on 25 February at 16:00.


