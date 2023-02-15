Cape Town to benefit from R2bn economic injection in Formula E's first year, report finds

The Western Cape government announced that the financial impact of the upcoming Formula E race will run into the billions.



Cape Town will host the fifth round of the 2022/23 Formula E season - a first for southern Africa.

Cape Town's contract with Formula E is for 10 years.

The upcoming Formula E race on 25 February would substantially impact the local economy, the Western Cape government announced on Wednesday after releasing its findings of a report into the potential income an event of such magnitude would generate.

Mireille Wenger, minister for Finance and Economic Opportunities, said: "The demand for a green, more resilient future has never been greater, for the world and for South Africa. The R2.13 billion in direct and indirect economic impact generated by this event in the first year, including R481 million in global destination exposure, is very welcome, especially in these challenging times."

Cape Town, one of the world's foremost tourist destinations, has felt the pressure and strain left in the wake of Covid-19's devastating impact. But with global destinations again opening their doors to international visitors, the Mother City is ready to welcome visitors to the Green Point precinct.

Cape Town e-Prix Media

Booked-out hotels



According to data released by Sojern, a travel marketing platform, around 37% of domestic and international travellers looking to attend the Cape Town e-Prix have looked at accommodation options more than three months ahead of the event, with 31% of all travellers booking their accommodation one to three months ahead of the travel date.

As such, Sojern says that hotels in Green Point are fully booked over the e-Prix weekend, allowing accommodation vendors, tourist attractions, and tour operators to capitalise on the many opportunities.

"The benefits of this event, and many like it, go beyond a once-off economic boost. Formula E will be hosted in Cape Town for the next 10 years and will also provide a perfect platform to boost sports tourism to the province," Wenger adds.

The staging of the Cape Town e-Prix will impact not only the local economy and tourism but also the broader South Africa. The race will showcase South Africa as a must-visit destination, with Table Mountain and Robben Island in the back- and foreground of what promises to be an exciting race.

The Cape Town e-Prix is Round 5 of the 2022/23 Formula E season.



