3h ago

add bookmark

Da Costa makes history in inaugural Cape Town e-Prix: 'I have tears in my eyes'

accreditation
Charlen Raymond
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article

Antonio Felix da Costa set history in motion with victory at the inaugural Cape Town e-Prix on Saturday. The Tag Heuer Porsche driver came from 11th to win the race after a late-race battle with former teammate Jean-Eric Vergne.

Da Costa gradually fought up the field to find himself in contention for the win. This is a massive turn of events for Porsche after its championship leader, Pascal Wehrlein, crashed out of the race on the opening lap.

READ: Da Costa wins for Porsche after brilliant drive in history-making CT e-Prix

An emotional Da Costa struggled to find the words in his post-race interview, only managing to say that "[the win] was a long time coming" before composing himself again.

"I have tears in my eyes. This one has been hard."

For local fans, however, the race took an underwhelming turn when hero Kelvin van der Linde was pulled from the race because of safety concerns on his ABT Cupra. Pole-sitter and Nissan driver Sacha Fenestraz dropped down the order and crashed out of the race at the end.

Da Costa's dives

Coming into the race, Da Costa had his sights set on rewriting history and using the Cape Town e-Prix's blank canvas as an opportunity to make history his. In an exclusive interview with News24 Sport, the Portuguese said he only hopes to have a fun weekend.

"Coming to a new track is always cool," he said. "There are no track records and history for us to build on, so we start from zero like every other team and driver. The track looks mega, super fun, (and) very technical.

"I think it's going to be a fun weekend."

The Porsche driver made some brave overtaking manoeuvres en route to the front of the field, but his pass on Vergne on the second-last lap set him apart from the rest of the grid (see video above).


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
antonio felix da costacharlen raymondformula ecape town
loading... Live
AmaZulu 0
Royal AM 0
View More
loading... Live
AFC Bournemouth 0
Manchester City 3
View More
Voting Booth
After his success in leading Sunrisers EC to SA20 glory, should Aiden Markram be given the Proteas T20 captaincy?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes! He is ready.
30% - 3925 votes
No! In Bavuma we trust.
61% - 7906 votes
I'd give it to somebody else.
9% - 1197 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
The rise of the platform economy: How your business can enter the e-commerce world

24 Feb

The rise of the platform economy: How your business can enter the e-commerce world
4 things to keep in mind when shopping for your new best mate phone

21 Feb

4 things to keep in mind when shopping for your new best mate phone
Stay connected even in the dark – here’s how to set up the ideal loadshed-proof...

20 Feb

Stay connected even in the dark – here’s how to set up the ideal loadshed-proof movie date
WATCH: Does the taxman need to know about your side hustle?

20 Feb

WATCH: Does the taxman need to know about your side hustle?
New HUAWEI Mate50 Pro showcases cutting edge, ultra-durable Kunlun Glass for all...

20 Feb

New HUAWEI Mate50 Pro showcases cutting edge, ultra-durable Kunlun Glass for all your adventures
WATCH | Missed payroll? Here's how to get back on track

16 Feb

WATCH | Missed payroll? Here's how to get back on track
See more sponsored content
© 2023 (3.0.23045.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo