Da Costa makes history in inaugural Cape Town e-Prix: 'I have tears in my eyes'

Antonio Felix da Costa set history in motion with victory at the inaugural Cape Town e-Prix on Saturday. The Tag Heuer Porsche driver came from 11th to win the race after a late-race battle with former teammate Jean-Eric Vergne.



Da Costa gradually fought up the field to find himself in contention for the win. This is a massive turn of events for Porsche after its championship leader, Pascal Wehrlein, crashed out of the race on the opening lap.

An emotional Da Costa struggled to find the words in his post-race interview, only managing to say that "[the win] was a long time coming" before composing himself again.

"I have tears in my eyes. This one has been hard."

For local fans, however, the race took an underwhelming turn when hero Kelvin van der Linde was pulled from the race because of safety concerns on his ABT Cupra. Pole-sitter and Nissan driver Sacha Fenestraz dropped down the order and crashed out of the race at the end.

Da Costa's dives



Coming into the race, Da Costa had his sights set on rewriting history and using the Cape Town e-Prix's blank canvas as an opportunity to make history his. In an exclusive interview with News24 Sport, the Portuguese said he only hopes to have a fun weekend.

"Coming to a new track is always cool," he said. "There are no track records and history for us to build on, so we start from zero like every other team and driver. The track looks mega, super fun, (and) very technical.

"I think it's going to be a fun weekend."

The Porsche driver made some brave overtaking manoeuvres en route to the front of the field, but his pass on Vergne on the second-last lap set him apart from the rest of the grid (see video above).



