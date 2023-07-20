1h ago

Dakar the toughest? SA's Landman explains why 'insane' Romaniacs is more dangerous

Charlen Raymond
  • Kirsten Landman heads to the Red Bull Romaniacs for the first time since 2018.
  • The rider explains the differences between Dakar and hard endurance racing.
  • Landman is South Africa's leading hard enduro racer with a never-say-die attitude few can match.

Kirsten Landman is undoubtedly one of South Africa's forefront endurance racers and the leading female to take up this daunting sport.

Never one to shy away from a challenge, the 2023 Dakar competitor is headed for Romania to compete in the Red Bull Romaniacs - the toughest, most challenging, most gruelling enduro race on the planet.

But wait a minute, isn't Dakar the toughest?

Always ready to talk about the sport she loves, Landman sat down with News24 to explain the intricacies in comparting Dakar to Hard Enduro, which has led to the realisation that what she is about to face in Romania is wild (to put it mildly).

Landman sets the tone with a harsh revelation: "Red Bull Romaniacs is the most insane stuff, and the obstacles (hills, inclines, etc.) you wouldn't even attempt to walk up, so you think, 'how would a bike even go up there?!'

"Romaniacs is extremely physical, and you need really good technical abilities. You are on a single bike track, hanging off the side of the mountain, and one mistake and you and your bike are gone."

Kirsten Landman,dakar
Kirsten Landman

It's not the same

The Dakar Rally is regarded as the toughest race on the planet. Ran over 14 stages over two weeks, competitors (cars, bikes, quads, trucks) are tested as mind and body are pushed to the limit.

Some stages can be over 900km long and are completed between 10 and 12 hours on the bike, but Romaniacs differs. It's very different.

READ | Overcoming the odds: SA Enduro ace Kirsten Landman's heroic comeback from pulmonary embolism

"Dakar is off-road, which is a lot faster," Landman says. "It's rally."

"And Romaniacs is what we'd call hard enduro. The bikes are different, the setups which we ride are different, the terrain we compete on is different. It's a lot more physical … In Romaniacs, you do a 90km day and ride for nine hours. So, the technicality is very different.

"The mountain bike races have a higher average speed than we do at Romaniacs."

The Red Bull Romaniacs runs over five stages for a total of 600km, with a 90km-day easily requiring nine hours for completion. That's around 10km/h.

Landman says that while Dakar has its own unique set of challenges, it "is more of a mental game, and that aspect is what breaks people".

Matthew Green
South Africa's Matthew Green, 2022 Red Bull Romaniacs

Goals for Romaniacs

Landman's 2023 did not go according to plan. Shortly after returning from Dakar, she was diagnosed with a pulmonary embolism, which put her schedule back by more than four months.

But now that she's back in the saddle, and with one 'preparatory' event in the bag, she heads to Romania for the most challenging event on the hard enduro calendar, competing in the Silver Class.

Landman last competed in the Red Bull Romaniacs in 2018 and is now looking for a better finishing position than the Top 50 she achieved on her last outing.

READ | 'You never leave a rider behind' - SA's Kirsten Landman explains Dakar comradery

"A lot has changed in the five years since I last competed in Romaniacs," she adds.

"My riding, my fitness, me as a person - a lot has changed since 2018. But I wouldn't keep doing what I'm doing if I didn't set the bar that high.

"For this year, Top 20 would be amazing, and I'd be over the moon. But I'd be really stoked with a Top 30."

The Red Bull Romaniacs takes place from 25 to 29 July.

red bull
2022 Red Bull Romaniacs


red bull romaniacs kirsten landman motorsport
