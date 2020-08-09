1h ago

'I have dreamt about this since I was a little boy' - Binder on historic MotoGP win

Kyle Cowan
Brad Binder (Getty)
  • Sensational Brad Binder takes historic MotoGP win in Czech Republic, becoming the first South African to win a race in premier class
  • Binder had started in seventh position on the grid
  • "This was a day I dreamed about since I was a little boy," an emotional Binder, who qualified seventh, said during his post-race interview

Brad Binder blitzed the field in the third round of the 2020 MotoGP calendar in the Czech Republic on Sunday, crossing the line nearly five seconds ahead of second placed Franco Morbidelli. 

The historic win makes the 24-year-old the first ever South African to have won in the premier class - but it's also the first time a factory KTM has found itself on the podium.  

Binder has brought success to KTM previously - being a frontrunner in the Moto2 class for the past three years, and also sealing the 2016 Moto3 world championship for the Austrian team. 

Binder's win also makes him the first rider to win in the premier class in his rookie year since reigning world champion Marc Marquez in Austin, Texas in 2013.

"This was a day I dreamed about since I was a little boy," an emotional Binder, who qualified seventh, said during his post-race interview in parc fermé.

"Right now I am lost for words ... it's amazing to win my first grand prix and I really wish my parents were here, they have backed me from the beginning," Binder said. 

French rider Johann Zarco put his satelliite Ducati in third place after qualifying in pole. 

The race was not without controversy - Zarco was penalised with a long lap penalty following an incident that saw Binder's teammate Pol Esparago go down. 

The win pushes Binder up to fifth place in the overall championship standings, with a double-header to come at KTM's home track at Spielberg, in Austria.

Read more on:
brad barrittmoto gp
