It's like F1, but different: Understanding the basics of Formula E ahead of CT e-Prix

With the 2023 Formula E Cape Town e-Prix just days away, we thought it would be a good time to review the weekend schedule and what we can expect.



Like a Formula 1 race weekend, there are practice sessions and qualifying leading up to the race, but the way it happens is a bit different. Not a lot, but just enough to give Formula E its unique identity and not make it an all-electric version of F1.

Some cities, like we've seen in Saudi Arabia earlier this year, will sometimes host two races, each counting towards a round in the 2022/23 Formula E championship. When this happens, it alters the weekend schedule slightly.

But with Cape Town hosting just one round, this is what we can expect when the action takes place over the two days - Friday, 24 February, and Saturday, 25 February.

Cape Town e-Prix Media

How it works



On Friday, there will only be one practice session for the Cape Town e-Prix at 16:55, followed by another the following morning at 09:05.

Once these are done, the drivers are split into two groups for qualifying based on an individual's championship position. The groups are divided into odd and even numbers, and each group will have 10 minutes to set the fastest possible lap.

After this, the top four drivers in each group advance to the "duels" stage, where they will race head-to-head against a competitor. This part of qualifying consists of a quarter-final, a semi-final, and a final. The winner of the final will start the race in pole position, and will bag an additional three championship points for doing so.

In each qualifying session - group sessions and duels - the Formula E cars' engines are tuned to deliver a certain amount of power. In the race, the maximum amount of power a Formula E car can deploy is also regulated.

Racing gets underway at 16:00 on Saturday, and will last for 45 minutes.

Porsche Media

The points



Like F1, Formula E awards the top 10 drivers with points, with the winner scoring 25 points, and it trickles down 18, 15, 12, 10, 8, 6, 4, 2, 1. The driver who sets the fastest lap in the race will bank one bonus point.

Porsche's Pascal Wehrlein leads the current Formula E championship on 80 points - 18 clear of Avalanche Andretti's Jake Dennis. Wehrlein's Formula E campaign started well when he secured second place in Mexico, followed by victories at the Saudi Arabian double-header.

In India, he finished fourth.

One driver of particular interest is South Africa's Kelvin van der Linde. The local hero is the reserve driver for the ABT Cupra team and has been filling in for Robin Frijns, who suffered injuries in a crash in the season-opening e-Prix in Mexico. Van der Linde, Frijns, and Nico Müller are yet to score points this season, and ABT Cupra is the last of the 11 teams.

Sam Bloxham | FIA Formula E

The participants

Competing in the 2022/23 Formula E season are 11 teams.

Formula E 2022/23 Team Standings 1. Porsche - 101 2. Andretti Autosport - 78 3. Virgin Racing - 59 4. McLaren - 53 5. Jaguar - 42 6. Dragon Racing - 36 7. Mahindra Racing - 36 8. NIO - 11 9. Nissan - 11 10. Maserati - 3 11. Team ABT - 0





Each team has two drivers, with the grid consisting of 22 full-time racers, excluding the reserve drivers.



The 2022/23 season consists of 16 rounds, with some venues - Saudi Arabia, Germany, Indonesia, Italy, and England - hosting two rounds on two consecutive days. This year, South Africa becomes the first southern African country to host a Formula E race, with Cape Town hosting Round 5 on 25 February.



