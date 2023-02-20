1h ago

add bookmark

It's like F1, but different: Understanding the basics of Formula E ahead of CT e-Prix

accreditation
Charlen Raymond
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article

With the 2023 Formula E Cape Town e-Prix just days away, we thought it would be a good time to review the weekend schedule and what we can expect.

Like a Formula 1 race weekend, there are practice sessions and qualifying leading up to the race, but the way it happens is a bit different. Not a lot, but just enough to give Formula E its unique identity and not make it an all-electric version of F1.

Some cities, like we've seen in Saudi Arabia earlier this year, will sometimes host two races, each counting towards a round in the 2022/23 Formula E championship. When this happens, it alters the weekend schedule slightly.

But with Cape Town hosting just one round, this is what we can expect when the action takes place over the two days - Friday, 24 February, and Saturday, 25 February.

cape town,cape town stadium
Cape Town, South Africa

How it works

On Friday, there will only be one practice session for the Cape Town e-Prix at 16:55, followed by another the following morning at 09:05.

Once these are done, the drivers are split into two groups for qualifying based on an individual's championship position. The groups are divided into odd and even numbers, and each group will have 10 minutes to set the fastest possible lap.

After this, the top four drivers in each group advance to the "duels" stage, where they will race head-to-head against a competitor. This part of qualifying consists of a quarter-final, a semi-final, and a final. The winner of the final will start the race in pole position, and will bag an additional three championship points for doing so.

In each qualifying session - group sessions and duels - the Formula E cars' engines are tuned to deliver a certain amount of power. In the race, the maximum amount of power a Formula E car can deploy is also regulated.

Racing gets underway at 16:00 on Saturday, and will last for 45 minutes.

porsche,formula e
Formula E, Season 9 (2022/3)

The points

Like F1, Formula E awards the top 10 drivers with points, with the winner scoring 25 points, and it trickles down 18, 15, 12, 10, 8, 6, 4, 2, 1. The driver who sets the fastest lap in the race will bank one bonus point.

Porsche's Pascal Wehrlein leads the current Formula E championship on 80 points - 18 clear of Avalanche Andretti's Jake Dennis. Wehrlein's Formula E campaign started well when he secured second place in Mexico, followed by victories at the Saudi Arabian double-header.

READ: 'Cape Town, here we come!' Kelvin van der Linde confirmed as SA's lone driver for e-Prix

In India, he finished fourth.

One driver of particular interest is South Africa's Kelvin van der Linde. The local hero is the reserve driver for the ABT Cupra team and has been filling in for Robin Frijns, who suffered injuries in a crash in the season-opening e-Prix in Mexico. Van der Linde, Frijns, and Nico Müller are yet to score points this season, and ABT Cupra is the last of the 11 teams.

Kelvin van der Linde,formula e
Kelvin van der Linde

The participants

Competing in the 2022/23 Formula E season are 11 teams. 

Formula E 2022/23 Team Standings

1. Porsche - 101

2. Andretti Autosport - 78

3. Virgin Racing - 59

4. McLaren - 53

5. Jaguar - 42

6. Dragon Racing - 36

7. Mahindra Racing - 36

8. NIO - 11

9. Nissan - 11

10. Maserati - 3

11. Team ABT - 0


Each team has two drivers, with the grid consisting of 22 full-time racers, excluding the reserve drivers.

The 2022/23 season consists of 16 rounds, with some venues - Saudi Arabia, Germany, Indonesia, Italy, and England - hosting two rounds on two consecutive days. This year, South Africa becomes the first southern African country to host a Formula E race, with Cape Town hosting Round 5 on 25 February.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
charlen raymondformula ecape town
loading... Live
Warriors 438/10
Lions 19/0
View More
loading... Live
Titans 0
Boland 0
View More
loading... Live
Dolphins 253/10 & 37/0
Knights 165/10
View More
loading... Live
North West 0
Western Province 0
View More
Voting Booth
After his success in leading Sunrisers EC to SA20 glory, should Aiden Markram be given the Proteas T20 captaincy?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes! He is ready.
33% - 2260 votes
No! In Bavuma we trust.
56% - 3770 votes
I'd give it to somebody else.
11% - 734 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Stay connected even in the dark – here’s how to set up the ideal loadshed-proof...

7h ago

Stay connected even in the dark – here’s how to set up the ideal loadshed-proof movie date
WATCH: Does the taxman need to know about your side hustle?

7h ago

WATCH: Does the taxman need to know about your side hustle?
New HUAWEI Mate50 Pro showcases cutting edge, ultra-durable Kunlun Glass for all...

7h ago

New HUAWEI Mate50 Pro showcases cutting edge, ultra-durable Kunlun Glass for all your adventures
WATCH | Missed payroll? Here's how to get back on track

16 Feb

WATCH | Missed payroll? Here's how to get back on track
WATCH | The growth of e-commerce and how to embrace it in your business

10 Feb

WATCH | The growth of e-commerce and how to embrace it in your business
VAT registration guide: When and how to register for VAT

09 Feb

VAT registration guide: When and how to register for VAT
See more sponsored content
© 2023 (3.0.23045.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo