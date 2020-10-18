2h ago

Masia holds off SA's Darryn Binder for Aragon Moto3 victory

Darryn Binder (Getty)
Spanish teenager Jaume Masia held on to win the Aragon Moto3 Grand Prix on Sunday, while his compatriot Albert Arenas finished seventh to increase his lead in the world championship.

Masia on a Honda was chased across the line by KTM's South African Darryn Binder with another KTM, ridden by Spaniard Raul Fernandez was third at the head of a knot of riders.

Fernandez, who started from pole position, gained his first Moto3 podium finish.

"I wasn't expecting to win but we have worked hard this weekend. In the last part of the race my rear tyre was very worn", said Masia, who took his second victory in the Moto3 class and is now sixth in the world championship classification.

The 19-year-old Masia became the 100th different MotoGP winner for Honda across all classes. The first was in 1961.

Arenas increased his lead in the rider standings to 13 points over Japanese rider Ai Ogura, who was 14th on Sunday, and 18 over Italian Celestino Vietti, who was ninth.

Tony Arbolino, who wasn't able to race after being in contact with a coronavirus sufferer and being required to quarantine, but the Italian rider kept his 4th place in the championship.

