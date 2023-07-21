8m ago

Share

Red Bull chief rejects Hamilton claims about cost cap breaches

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - DECEMBER 12: Red Bull Racing Team Principal Christian Horner shakes hands with second placed Lewis Hamilton of Great Britain and Mercedes GP on the podium during the F1 Grand Prix of Abu Dhabi at Yas Marina Circuit on December 12, 2021 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Lars Baron/Getty Images)
ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - DECEMBER 12: Red Bull Racing Team Principal Christian Horner shakes hands with second placed Lewis Hamilton of Great Britain and Mercedes GP on the podium during the F1 Grand Prix of Abu Dhabi at Yas Marina Circuit on December 12, 2021 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Lars Baron/Getty Images)

Red Bull team chief Christian Horner on Friday responded vigorously to claims that his team escaped with only a "smack on the wrist" for their cost cap breaches last year.

Irked by comments made by seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton and his Mercedes team-mate George Russell, Horner said it is "always easy to throw shade when you are not performing".

Hamilton had said that the punishment meted out to Red Bull last year was not a sufficient deterrent and suggested teams would continue to break the spending limit because likely sanction was no more than a "smack on the wrist".

Russell said Red Bull's punishment, for what was described as a minor over-spending in 2021, did not fit the scale of the crime.

Red Bull were fined seven million dollars and given a 10 percent reduction in wind tunnel use this year.

"If wind tunnels don't count then why don't we just get rid of them?" Horner told UK broadcaster Sky. "Believe me, the hit we've taken with the wind tunnel time compared to our competitors is a massive compromise."

Red Bull, the champion team, have won every race this year as defending double world champion Max Verstappen has won eight of the ten races, including the last six before this weekend's Hungarian Grand Prix.

Hamilton has not won a race since he claimed his record 103rd in 2021 when, at the final race, he was beaten to what would have been an eighth title by Verstappen in a controversial finish to the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Red Bull will set a new record of 12 consecutive victories if they can win on Sunday. They currently share a record of 11 straight wins with McLaren, who achieved the feat in 1988.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
loading... Live
England 592/10
Australia 317/10 & 113/4
View More
Voting Booth
Who should replace Jacques Nienaber as Springbok coach after the 2023 Rugby World Cup?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Deon Davids
2% - 265 votes
Mzwandile Stick
6% - 702 votes
John Dobson
17% - 2022 votes
Johan Ackermann
22% - 2571 votes
Franco Smith
6% - 663 votes
Johann van Graan
3% - 368 votes
Jake White
7% - 755 votes
Rassie Erasmus
37% - 4238 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
South Africans are using 65% of their monthly income to service debt | #RealityCheck

20 Jul

South Africans are using 65% of their monthly income to service debt | #RealityCheck
WATCH | Transformation: The C-Suite Challenge

19 Jul

WATCH | Transformation: The C-Suite Challenge
Absa Money Makeover: What has been my 'a-ha' moment thus far?

18 Jul

Absa Money Makeover: What has been my 'a-ha' moment thus far?
76% of South Africans run out of money before month-end | #RealityCheck

11 Jul

76% of South Africans run out of money before month-end | #RealityCheck
WATCH: How investing in water and energy can secure your business' sustainability

11 Jul

WATCH: How investing in water and energy can secure your business' sustainability
Absa Money Makeover: Finding the extra cash in your spending plan

11 Jul

Absa Money Makeover: Finding the extra cash in your spending plan
See more sponsored content
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2023 (3.0.23194.14) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo