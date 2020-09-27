SA's Darryn Binder follows in brother Brad's footsteps, wins Moto3 Catalan Grand Prix

South Africa's Darryn Binder - brother of MotoGP ace Brad - has raced to victory in Sunday's Moto3 Catalan Grand Prix in Barcelona.

It is the 22-year-old's first Moto3 win, and the first time a South African has won in the class since brother Brad in 2016.

Brad Binder, who is 25, made headlines last month by becoming the first South African to win a Grand Prix in MotoGP in the Czech Republic.

On Sunday, however, it was brother Darryn's turn to make history.

Having started the race in ninth position, Binder had stayed in the leading pack for the entire 21-lap race but only made his move from second into first on the last lap of the race.

"The feeling is absolutely indescribable," Binder said afterwards.

"Barcelona is a special place for me because I took my first ever world championship point here back in 2016.

"To get my first victory here is pretty sick too. I've been threatening for a long time and just haven't made it possible.

"I'm just over the moon. To my parents back home, thank you, I love you guys a lot and I'll see you soon."

