42m ago

add bookmark

SA's Darryn Binder follows in brother Brad's footsteps, wins Moto3 Catalan Grand Prix

play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Darryn Binder (Getty)
Darryn Binder (Getty)

South Africa's Darryn Binder - brother of MotoGP ace Brad - has raced to victory in Sunday's Moto3 Catalan Grand Prix in Barcelona. 

It is the 22-year-old's first Moto3 win, and the first time a South African has won in the class since brother Brad in 2016. 

Brad Binder, who is 25, made headlines last month by becoming the first South African to win a Grand Prix in MotoGP in the Czech Republic. 

On Sunday, however, it was brother Darryn's turn to make history.

Having started the race in ninth position, Binder had stayed in the leading pack for the entire 21-lap race but only made his move from second into first on the last lap of the race. 

"The feeling is absolutely indescribable," Binder said afterwards. 

"Barcelona is a special place for me because I took my first ever world championship point here back in 2016.

"To get my first victory here is pretty sick too. I've been threatening for a long time and just haven't made it possible.

"I'm just over the moon. To my parents back home, thank you, I love you guys a lot and I'll see you soon."

- Compiled by Sport24 staff

Related Links
Franco Morbidelli leads, Brad Binder third after windblown Catalan MotoGP practice
SA's Brad Binder fastest in Emilia-Romagna MotoGP practice
Injured MotoGP champion Marquez to miss another 2-3 months
Read more on:
moto gpmoto3darryn bindermotorsport
loading... Live
Sheffield United 0
Leeds United 0
View More
Voting Booth
What is your favourite sport to watch on TV?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Rugby
42% - 7831 votes
Cricket
11% - 1970 votes
Football
19% - 3583 votes
Athletics
3% - 464 votes
Boxing
1% - 172 votes
Cycling
2% - 442 votes
Golf
5% - 915 votes
Motorsport
8% - 1552 votes
Tennis
3% - 617 votes
Water sports
1% - 168 votes
American sports
1% - 217 votes
MMA / WWE / UFC
3% - 572 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20262.6) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo