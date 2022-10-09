36m ago

South Africa's Sheldon van der Linde clinches maiden DTM championship in Germany

accreditation
Compiled by Charlen Raymond
South Africa's Sheldon van der Linde won the 2022 DTM Championship. It is the driver's first championship in the series after securing it with a third-place finish at the season-ending race at the Hockenheimring.

Van der Linde's title rivals couldn't do enough to topple him, with Rene Rast coming home in second and Lucas Auer, the 2022 runner-up, seventh. Auer ended the season 11 points behind the champion.

The South African qualified in fifth but managed to climb two places during the race. It was enough for him to hold on and win the title. Van der Linde's brother, Kelvin, finished in fifth.

Sheldon van der Linde
Sheldon (right) and Kelvin van der Linde


Read more on:
sheldon van der lindedtm
