WATCH | SA's Brad Binder celebrates winning 'one of the craziest' MotoGP races in Austria

Brad Binder's victory at the Austrian MotoGP on Sunday is already being called one of the great races of all time.

The South African gambled, opting not to change bikes when heavy rain began to fall in the closing laps.

Unlike his rivals who pitted to change bikes, Binder opted to stay out on slick tyres and skillfully held off the field to win his second ever MotoGP.

Social media was erupting after the race, with the MotoGP official Twitter account calling this "one of the craziest races we've seen in years".

Look what is means to Brad Binder and KTM to take the win after a massive gamble to stay out when everyone decided to pit