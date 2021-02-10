Athletics

2021 Comrades Marathon cancelled in centenary year over fears of third Covid-19 wave

Khanyiso Tshwaku
Race the Comrades legends logo (Supplied)
  • The 2021 Comrades Marathon has been cancelled, meaning the race won’t be celebrated in its centenary year.
  • The first Comrades Marathon took place on May 24, 1921.
  • The decision was taken with the health and safety of athletes and officials in mind considering the large numbers the race attracts.

Covid-19 has claimed another massive sporting event, this time in the form of the Comrades Marathon, that has been cancelled for the second year in succession.

The centenary edition of the race was due to be held on June 13 but on Wednesday was cancelled by the Comrades Marathon Association (CMA).

The 2020 down-run that was going to be defended by Bong’musa Mthembu was also cancelled, but unlike this year, a very late call was made with regards to the non-hosting of the race.

The race is going to celebrate 100 years of existence on May 24, with the first race taking place on that date in 1921.

The race is the largest and oldest ultramarathon in the world.

The CMA cited, among other things, that an impending third wave of the deadly respiratory virus expected to impact South Africa from around April to June made the hosting of the race impractical.

The ongoing second wave and a significantly more infectious variant of Covid-19 also played a role in the cancellation of the race.

The CMA board said in a statement that they have been in consultation with Athletics South Africa, KwaZulu-Natal Athletics and the National Coronavirus Command Council with regards to the feasible hosting of the race.

CMA chairperson Cheryl Winn said the early cancellation of the race was not only made with the health and welfare of athletes and officials in mind, but also the avoidance of committing resources to an event that may not take place

"Amidst intense and ongoing uncertainty with the Covid-19 pandemic and its effects on mass gatherings and events, our runners’ interests remain uppermost in our minds and endeavours," Winn said.

"We urge Comrades runners to take care and continue to maintain their fitness levels to enable a smooth transition once the normal staging of distance running resumes, while we at the CMA pledge to enable runners to stay connected, engaged, safe, informed and abreast of developments in this regard."

The CMA said a virtual race will be held on June 13 while the organisation’s 100-year activities will commence on May 24.

 

