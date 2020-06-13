Athletics

40 000 runners from 86 countries take to the start of virtual ‘Race the Comrades legends’

Race the Comrades legends logo (Supplied)
Thanks to the Comrades Marathon Association’s (CMA) international footprint and its band of passionate International Brand Ambassadors, the foreign entry tally for Sunday's 'Race the Comrades legends' virtual race has surpassed the usual foreign contingent at the traditional Comrades Marathon.

With 25 brand ambassadors representing countries on the six continents of Africa, Europe, Asia, Australia, North America and South America, the Comrades Marathon reach is wide and varied.

Boasting an entry tally of nearly 40 000 entries, the CMA is ensuring that ‘Race the Comrades legends’ is indeed The Ultimate Virtual Race.

The event has attracted entrants from around the world with 86 participating nations, and even more international participants than had entered this year's cancelled Comrades Marathon.

CMA chairperson, Cheryl Winn said, "We invite South Africa and the world to be part of the CMA’s inaugural virtual race, ‘Race the Comrades legends’. Sunday, 14 June is going to be a fun and festive day with participants from around the world sharing the spirit of camaraderie and unity on what would've been the 95th Comrades Marathon race day.”

The Top 30 country breakdown is as follows (under country and entrants):

South Africa - 25 395
Brazil - 1 259
Great Britain - 433
United States - 256
Australia - 219
Zimbabwe - 136
India - 128
Canada - 104
Germany - 90
Zambia - 60
Russia -47
Netherlands -47
Namibia - 37
Ireland - 35
Botswana -28
Portugal - 28
South Sudan - 25
Philippines - 24
New Zealand - 22
Switzerland - 19
Japan - 17
Kenya - 15
South Korea - 15
France - 15
Tanzania - 15
Uganda - 11
Colombia -11
Israel - 11
Spain - 11
Swaziland - 10

comrades marathon
